On Thursday, February 12, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine did not consider any issues during the plenary session due to a lack of votes. This was reported by UNN with reference to People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Details

The Rada did not consider any issues due to a lack of votes and has finished its work on considering agenda items for today and this plenary session. There will be no votes until February 24. Partially true due to the poisoning of deputies (as they say yesterday in the canteen). And many are on business trips - the post says.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 14144, which provides technical conditions for holding a nationwide Minute of Silence. Now cities and communities will be able to use the national alert system daily at 9 AM.

The Verkhovna Rada also adopted a resolution, calling on the International Olympic Committee to allow Ukrainian athletes to use symbols in honor of those killed by Russian aggression.