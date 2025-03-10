The USA did not invite military representatives to the summit in Paris
Military representatives from 32 NATO countries, excluding the USA, will gather in Paris to discuss international security forces for Ukraine. European countries want to take responsibility for maintaining peace after the ceasefire.
The United States will not be represented at the summit of military representatives gathering in Paris on March 11 to discuss the creation of international security forces for Ukraine. They were not invited. This is reported by the publication Associated Press (AP), as conveyed by UNN.
It is noted that the US was not invited to the summit because European countries want to demonstrate that they are capable of taking responsibility for maintaining peace in Ukraine after a ceasefire.
As reported by AP, the negotiations in Paris will involve chiefs of staff or their representatives from almost all 32 NATO member countries, except for the US. Croatia and Montenegro also did not receive invitations to the meeting.
At the summit, military officials will discuss how the international security forces proposed by France and Britain should prevent a renewed large-scale offensive by Russia after a possible cessation of hostilities.
They may include heavy weapons and stockpiles of arms that can be urgently deployed within hours or days to help protect Ukraine in the event of Russian attacks that violate any ceasefire
The second part of the meeting is planned to have "more precise and specific" discussions, during which participants will be invited to express the readiness and capabilities of their military structures regarding participation in the initiative.
In Paris, negotiations will take place regarding the formation of international security forces for Ukraine after a potential ceasefire. Military officials from over 30 countries will participate, including representatives from NATO and Asian countries.
