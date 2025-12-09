The US wants Ukraine to have realistic security guarantees, voted on by Congress, this time - Zelenskyy

The US has told Ukraine that this time they want Ukraine to have realistic security guarantees, voted on by Congress, and also for Ukraine to have weapons. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

"The Americans told us the following: they want Ukraine to have realistic security guarantees this time, voted on by Congress, so that we feel it, so that we have weapons, and if anything – sanctions are applied, so that we have air defense, and so that there is Article 5 like – that is, like the fifth amendment, but we have not yet worked out these details," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are three documents regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine, which concern security guarantees and the restoration of Ukraine.