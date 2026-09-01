The U.S. Supreme Court has again allowed Trump to continue construction of the White House ballroom

$44.550.0151.880.02
ukenru
09:06 PM • 4148 views
The Kremlin called reports about a proposed meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin "information ducks"
08:52 PM • 4850 views
Russia launched a massive strike on Odesa, infrastructure was damagedVideo
August 31, 04:43 PM • 16852 views
Consequences of the attack on the "Aurora" retail chain’s distribution center — photo reportPhoto
August 31, 03:54 PM • 19355 views
Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Witkoff and Kushner; they discussed setting a date for a visit to Ukraine.
August 31, 01:35 PM • 24396 views
An explosion occurred at a district police station in Rivne region: one law enforcement officer was killed and three more were injured
August 31, 01:11 PM • 24159 views
Prolonged air raid alerts: the government is preparing new rules for transport, businesses, and curfew hours
Exclusive
August 31, 12:59 PM • 22880 views
The Verkhovna Rada is considering voting "via an app" in a shelter during alerts
August 31, 12:48 PM • 30197 views
The New Moon in September: when the new moon will occur, omens and popular rituals
August 31, 11:20 AM • 18526 views
Tim Cook is stepping down as Apple CEO: what has changed over 15 years and who will replace himPhoto
August 31, 10:22 AM • 18197 views
In the Kyiv region, fires at warehouses are being extinguished after Russia's morning strike — the State Emergency Service showed what is happening at the scenePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
2.2m/s
54%
747mm
Popular news
Do not hide in elevators, near gas stations, or in the basements of panel buildings — what not to do during a kamikaze drone attackAugust 31, 01:47 PM • 6026 views
"Italy ‘recruits’ Fedorov" — Italy’s top media outlets ran headlines about the former defense minister beginning work for another countryPhotoAugust 31, 02:21 PM • 4122 views
56 Ukrainians being sought in Nepal after natural disaster - DNA identification has begunAugust 31, 02:42 PM • 4612 views
Putin seeks to continue the war, but September could change a lot — Zelenskyy05:03 PM • 3600 views
After an air raid alert or shelling, the school morning should not begin with a test — the Ministry of Education and Science has prepared recommendations for teachers06:14 PM • 10868 views
Publications
After an air raid alert or shelling, the school morning should not begin with a test — the Ministry of Education and Science has prepared recommendations for teachers06:14 PM • 10900 views
The New Moon in September: when the new moon will occur, omens and popular ritualsAugust 31, 12:48 PM • 30197 views
Rehabilitation and support for a child in the first years of life: what services can be received free of chargePhotoAugust 31, 12:27 PM • 34687 views
Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic
Exclusive
August 31, 09:11 AM • 32980 views
Economic Security Bureau was unable to explain why it considers aircraft leasing a royalty and hid behind the secrecy of the investigation
Exclusive
August 31, 08:37 AM • 33345 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
John Ratcliffe
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in NashvilleAugust 31, 12:06 AM • 32035 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhotoAugust 30, 10:06 PM • 32040 views
Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to the mother of three who was injured while rescuing a person after a car accidentPhotoAugust 30, 12:05 AM • 55576 views
Tom Hardy has embarked on a rap career and released his debut album under the pseudonym Frankie PulitzerAugust 29, 10:05 PM • 54503 views
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 72007 views
Actual
Heating
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The New York Times
Gold

The U.S. Supreme Court has again allowed Trump to continue construction of the White House ballroom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The court allowed the work not to be halted but did not decide whether the project is lawful. The chief justice stated that the construction is likely illegal.

The U.S. Supreme Court has again allowed Trump to continue construction of the White House ballroom

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed President Donald Trump to continue construction of a large White House ballroom, rejecting a request by an environmental and historic-preservation organization to halt the work indefinitely. CNN reports, according to UNN.

Details

The justices ruled 5–4. Chief Justice John Roberts and the three liberal justices dissented.

The conservative majority concluded that the National Trust for Historic Preservation likely lacks sufficient legal grounds to challenge the project. At the same time, the Supreme Court did not decide whether the ballroom's construction itself is lawful.

In a separate opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts stated that the construction "was likely unlawful." He emphasized Congress's authority over the allocation of budget funds and the regulation of federal property in Washington.

Trump called himself the greatest U.S. president and classified Biden and Obama as "failures"28.08.26, 07:55 • 8578 views

The project entails constructing a ballroom measuring nearly 90,000 square feet. Trump calls it an important part of his presidential legacy and claims that the facility is also necessary for national security reasons.

Critics of the project accuse the Trump administration of demolishing the White House's East Wing and beginning major construction without congressional approval. The court proceedings will continue in lower courts, but the Supreme Court's decision allows the administration not to halt the work.

In the United States, a border reinforcement project in Big Bend National Park was suspended after bulldozers arrived18.08.26, 01:57 • 24023 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Supreme Court of the United States
United States Congress
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump