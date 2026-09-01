The U.S. Supreme Court has again allowed Trump to continue construction of the White House ballroom

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed President Donald Trump to continue construction of a large White House ballroom, rejecting a request by an environmental and historic-preservation organization to halt the work indefinitely. CNN reports, according to UNN.

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The justices ruled 5–4. Chief Justice John Roberts and the three liberal justices dissented.

The conservative majority concluded that the National Trust for Historic Preservation likely lacks sufficient legal grounds to challenge the project. At the same time, the Supreme Court did not decide whether the ballroom's construction itself is lawful.

In a separate opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts stated that the construction "was likely unlawful." He emphasized Congress's authority over the allocation of budget funds and the regulation of federal property in Washington.

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The project entails constructing a ballroom measuring nearly 90,000 square feet. Trump calls it an important part of his presidential legacy and claims that the facility is also necessary for national security reasons.

Critics of the project accuse the Trump administration of demolishing the White House's East Wing and beginning major construction without congressional approval. The court proceedings will continue in lower courts, but the Supreme Court's decision allows the administration not to halt the work.

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