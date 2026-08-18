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In the United States, a border reinforcement project in Big Bend National Park was suspended after bulldozers arrived

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22010 views

The Trump administration suspended work on a border security project in Big Bend National Park in Texas. The decision was made after criticism from environmentalists and a lawsuit over possible harm to nature.

In the United States, a border reinforcement project in Big Bend National Park was suspended after bulldozers arrived

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has suspended work on a border security project in Big Bend National Park in Texas, several days after bulldozers arrived at the site. Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott said the work would be halted while he personally assesses the project on site. He said he plans to hear from local authorities, residents, and other stakeholders.

The U.S. Border Patrol is firmly committed to protecting America, and that includes our national treasures, such as Big Bend National Park. We are aware of current and anticipated national security threats, and they are real

– Scott said.

The project has drawn criticism from environmental organizations, local residents, and Republican Texas Senator John Cornyn. He urged the administration to consult with local officials, citing the potential impact of the work on nature, cultural sites, and the region’s tourism economy.

The work is being challenged in court

Big Bend lies along the Rio Grande and encompasses a remote stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border. Historically, this sector has been among the least active in terms of the number of illegal crossings.

Trump used AI to show himself in a nonexistent White House ballroom alongside George Washington15.08.26, 18:44 • 14007 views

Bulldozers and other heavy equipment arrived in early August. Environmental activists said the construction was unnecessary and could damage sensitive natural areas of the national park.

Representatives of Indigenous peoples and a local tourism operator filed a lawsuit seeking to halt the work. The plaintiffs argue that the administration had no legal grounds to waive a series of environmental requirements that could have affected the project’s implementation.

Trump asks the U.S. Supreme Court to allow construction of the White House ballroom to continue15.08.26, 15:46 • 15501 view

Stepan Haftko

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