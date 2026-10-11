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The U.S. offered Russia the unfreezing of billions of dollars in assets in exchange for a partial ceasefire – NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2420 views

The Trump administration considered unfreezing assets and selling Lukoil’s assets as incentives for a partial ceasefire. The export of fertilizers from Belarus was also discussed.

The U.S. offered Russia the unfreezing of billions of dollars in assets in exchange for a partial ceasefire – NYT

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration offered Russia a number of economic concessions, including the possibility of unfreezing billions of dollars in frozen assets, in order to secure a partial ceasefire in the war against Ukraine. The New York Times reports this, citing officials familiar with the course of the negotiations, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication’s sources, Washington considered three economic incentives that could persuade Moscow to agree to halt strikes on energy infrastructure or to a maritime truce.

In particular, the American side discussed unfreezing billions of dollars in Russian assets. Moreover, the funds were offered to be released in advance—before the truce actually began, rather than as a reward for complying with the agreements.

What other concessions were offered to Moscow

According to the NYT, American negotiators also revisited a plan to sell the foreign assets of Russia’s "Lukoil." A group of Middle Eastern investors was considered as potential buyers, including individuals with business ties to representatives of the American negotiating team.

Zelenskyy is ready to hold elections in Ukraine on condition of a full 60-day ceasefire11.10.26, 17:03 • 15957 views

Another proposal concerned Belarus. The United States considered the possibility of restoring exports of Belarusian potash fertilizers, which could have provided an additional economic incentive for the Kremlin’s ally.

It is currently unknown what stage these negotiations are at. At the same time, NYT sources claim that in September, Ukrainian officials were struck by the scale of the concessions that Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were prepared to offer Russia.

Trump announced that an immediate "energy truce" between Ukraine and Russia had come into effect11.10.26, 17:25 • 15863 views

Stepan Haftko

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