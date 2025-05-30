The US may introduce tariffs of 500% for countries buying Russian oil or gasoline - Blumenthal

$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
04:58 PM • 12688 views

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 38097 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 56085 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 54634 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 86804 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 89353 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 56023 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 32662 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 29924 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 153692 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

May 30, 09:00 AM • 45353 views

The Head of the Commission for the Selection of the BEB Director, Laura Ștefan, Refuses to Publish Evaluation Criteria, NABU Detective Skomarov Takes First Place – Document

May 30, 09:14 AM • 58869 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 79926 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 68027 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

02:15 PM • 46636 views
02:15 PM • 46715 views

01:52 PM • 68110 views

May 30, 12:00 PM • 80009 views

May 30, 10:40 AM • 86804 views

Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 89353 views
Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 22187 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 64040 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 54067 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 129486 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 121199 views
The US may introduce tariffs of 500% for countries buying Russian oil or gasoline - Blumenthal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 910 views

Senator Blumenthal announced the possibility of the US introducing tariffs of 500% for countries buying Russian oil, including India and China. This will be the Senate's response to the continuation of energy trade with Russia.

Senator Richard Blumenthal stated that the United States may impose tariffs of 500% on countries that buy Russian oil, gasoline, or petrochemicals. In particular, this applies to India and China. Blumenthal stated this during a visit to Kyiv, reports UNN.

The response of the US Senate will be clear and unambiguous - tariffs of 500% for all who buy Russian oil, gasoline, or petrochemicals. Tariffs of 500% on India, on China, which buys 70% of these goods, and everyone who buys them. I was extremely inspired by the support we received from our European allies. They are heroes because they said: "Go ahead, pass the sanctions law," even if they continue to import a certain percentage of the total volume, maybe 10-14%. And as Senator Graham said, we will communicate with these allies. From here, we are going to Paris to talk to the top leadership there. But it must be a unified approach 

- said Blumenthal.

Recall

Senators from both parties of the US Congress presented a bill providing for the introduction of "secondary" sanctions against Russia - in particular, a 500% tariff for countries that purchase Russian oil, gas and uranium, if Russia does not agree to a lasting peace with Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
United States Senate
United States Congress
India
Paris
China
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$62.60
Bitcoin
$104,167.40
S&P 500
$5,869.66
Tesla
$348.20
Газ TTF
$34.23
Золото
$3,315.56
Ethereum
$2,552.16