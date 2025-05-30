The US may introduce tariffs of 500% for countries buying Russian oil or gasoline - Blumenthal
Kyiv • UNN
Senator Blumenthal announced the possibility of the US introducing tariffs of 500% for countries buying Russian oil, including India and China. This will be the Senate's response to the continuation of energy trade with Russia.
Senator Richard Blumenthal stated that the United States may impose tariffs of 500% on countries that buy Russian oil, gasoline, or petrochemicals. In particular, this applies to India and China. Blumenthal stated this during a visit to Kyiv, reports UNN.
The response of the US Senate will be clear and unambiguous - tariffs of 500% for all who buy Russian oil, gasoline, or petrochemicals. Tariffs of 500% on India, on China, which buys 70% of these goods, and everyone who buys them. I was extremely inspired by the support we received from our European allies. They are heroes because they said: "Go ahead, pass the sanctions law," even if they continue to import a certain percentage of the total volume, maybe 10-14%. And as Senator Graham said, we will communicate with these allies. From here, we are going to Paris to talk to the top leadership there. But it must be a unified approach
Recall
Senators from both parties of the US Congress presented a bill providing for the introduction of "secondary" sanctions against Russia - in particular, a 500% tariff for countries that purchase Russian oil, gas and uranium, if Russia does not agree to a lasting peace with Ukraine.