The US may introduce tariffs of 500% for countries buying Russian oil or gasoline - Blumenthal

Senator Richard Blumenthal stated that the United States may impose tariffs of 500% on countries that buy Russian oil, gasoline, or petrochemicals. In particular, this applies to India and China. Blumenthal stated this during a visit to Kyiv, reports UNN.

The response of the US Senate will be clear and unambiguous - tariffs of 500% for all who buy Russian oil, gasoline, or petrochemicals. Tariffs of 500% on India, on China, which buys 70% of these goods, and everyone who buys them. I was extremely inspired by the support we received from our European allies. They are heroes because they said: "Go ahead, pass the sanctions law," even if they continue to import a certain percentage of the total volume, maybe 10-14%. And as Senator Graham said, we will communicate with these allies. From here, we are going to Paris to talk to the top leadership there. But it must be a unified approach - said Blumenthal.

Recall

Senators from both parties of the US Congress presented a bill providing for the introduction of "secondary" sanctions against Russia - in particular, a 500% tariff for countries that purchase Russian oil, gas and uranium, if Russia does not agree to a lasting peace with Ukraine.