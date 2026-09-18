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The US is preparing tariffs for buyers of Russian oil: why India has come under fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The US Congress has approved a sanctions bill imposing tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian oil and gas. India is at risk.

The US is preparing tariffs for buyers of Russian oil: why India has come under fire
REUTERS/Nathan Howard

The U.S. Congress approved a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia, which provides for the possibility of imposing additional tariffs on countries that continue to purchase Russian energy resources. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

India, which remains one of the largest buyers of Russian oil, could be among the most vulnerable to such measures. 

Details

On September 16, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. The Senate had previously approved the bill. It must now be submitted to U.S. President Donald Trump for signature. The bill allows the U.S. president to impose additional tariffs of up to 100% on goods from countries that rank among the five largest purchasers of Russian oil or gas.

At the same time, the maximum rate is not introduced automatically. The U.S. president will be able to determine the specific tariff rate and make exceptions if he deems this to be in the national interest of the United States.

In addition, India is not named directly in the bill. However, it meets the criterion of being one of the largest buyers of Russian oil. According to Reuters, Russian crude accounts for more than 40% of the country's oil imports. This creates a difficult economic situation for New Delhi. If the country significantly reduces its purchases of Russian oil, local refineries will have to replace it with more expensive crude from other markets. This could lead to higher costs and fuel prices. If purchases from Russia continue at their current levels, Indian goods could be subject to additional U.S. tariffs.

The situation is complicated by the fact that the United States remains a key export market for India. According to Reuters, from April to August 2026, Indian exports to the United States amounted to approximately $42.8 billion.

The White House confirms that Trump will sign the law on "hellish sanctions" against the russian federation today - journalist18.09.26, 20:24 • 4960 views

The Indian government has already stated that it will continue to protect the country's energy and economic interests. The Ministry of External Affairs stressed that New Delhi would ensure the population's energy security by diversifying supply sources. India also warned Washington that new trade restrictions could negatively affect both bilateral relations and the situation in the global energy market.

It should be noted that the issue of Russian oil is becoming an additional source of pressure on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of a series of regional elections in 2027. Reducing cheaper supplies from Russia could increase India's energy import costs and create a risk of higher domestic fuel prices. At the same time, the United States and India continue negotiations on a trade agreement. The introduction of new tariffs over purchases of Russian oil could become another subject of disputes between Washington and New Delhi.

 Reminder 

India warned the United States about the consequences of new tariffs on buyers of Russian oil.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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