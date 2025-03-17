The US is ceasing participation in investigations of Russian crimes against Ukraine - NYT

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16748 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107351 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169005 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106499 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343039 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173495 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144825 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196113 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124838 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108150 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160180 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38246 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85789 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23828 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20691 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16748 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85822 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107351 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169005 views
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169005 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160212 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20717 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23856 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38281 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47244 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135815 views
The US is ceasing participation in investigations of Russian crimes against Ukraine - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 141175 views

The US is withdrawing from the multinational group investigating Russian crimes in Ukraine. This is a decision by the Trump administration, which is reallocating resources, despite the important role of the US in WarCAT.

The US is ceasing participation in investigations of Russian crimes against Ukraine - NYT

The Ministry of Justice has secretly informed European officials that the United States is withdrawing from a multinational group created to investigate the actions of those responsible for the invasion of Ukraine. This also applies to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, according to people familiar with the situation, UNN reports, citing The New York Times.  

The decision to withdraw from the International Center for the Investigation of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, which the Biden administration joined in 2023, is the latest evidence of the Trump administration's departure from its predecessor's commitment to hold Putin personally accountable for crimes committed against Ukrainians.

The group was created to hold the leadership of Russia, as well as its allies in Belarus, North Korea, and Iran, accountable for the category of crimes defined by international law and treaties as aggression that violates the sovereignty of another country and is not initiated for self-defense.

The decision is expected to be announced on Monday in an email that will be sent to staff and members of the group's parent organization, the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, better known as Eurojust.

Addition

The United States was the only country outside of Europe that cooperated with the group, sending a senior Justice Department prosecutor to The Hague to work with investigators from Ukraine, the Baltic States, and Romania.

The Trump administration is also cutting back on the work of the War Crimes Accountability Group, created in 2022 by then-Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, which includes experienced prosecutors. It was intended to coordinate the Justice Department's efforts to hold Russians accountable for atrocities committed after the full-scale invasion three years ago.

Under the Biden administration, the team, known as WarCAT, has focused on an important support role: providing logistical assistance, training, and direct assistance to overburdened Ukrainian prosecutors and law enforcement in bringing charges of war crimes committed by Russians to Ukrainian courts.

In December 2023, the U.S. Attorney's Office used the war crimes statute for the first time since its enactment nearly three decades ago to indict four Russian soldiers in absentia for torturing an American living in the Kherson region of Ukraine.

The Trump administration has not explained any reasons for withdrawing from the investigative team, other than the same explanation for other personnel and policy moves: the need to reallocate resources.

Supplement

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, who is involved in the United States' negotiating team on a ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine, said that there are many elements to implement a ceasefire. In particular, it concerns a potential agreement on the Black Sea, access to ports and the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Trump has announced his intention to hold talks with Russian dictator Putin on Tuesday, March 18. The conversation will take place as part of the American leader's insistence on ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
The New York Times
Donald Trump
European Union
North Korea
United States
Ukraine
Iran
