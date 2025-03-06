The U.S. House Intelligence Committee is calling for the immediate resumption of intelligence sharing with Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Member of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee Jim Himes demands an immediate end to the pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine. According to him, this information has saved the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.
Member of the House Intelligence Committee of the U.S. Congress, Congressman Jim Himes (Democratic Party) called on the White House to immediately end the pause in intelligence sharing between the U.S. and Ukraine. This is stated in his statement, the text of which is posted on the committee's page on social media X, reports UNN.
Details
According to Himes, the pause in providing material assistance to Ukraine against Putin's aggression is unfair in itself.
But the idea that we will now not share vital intelligence information with Ukrainians who are fighting and dying is unforgivable. Any pause in intelligence sharing must be immediately ended
He emphasized that this intelligence information has saved the lives of Ukrainians.
"As a member of the Intelligence Committee, I have seen how important our relationships with Ukrainian partners in the intelligence field have been for maintaining defense against Russia's relentless and brutal offensive. It has saved the lives of both Ukrainian servicemen and civilians," Himes added.
Recall
The day before, the U.S. cut off a key intelligence line for Ukraine, halting the transfer of data for targeting HIMARS. The decision took effect at 2:00 PM Kyiv time after the Trump administration froze military aid.
The White House does not specify the timeline for the pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine05.03.25, 22:21 • 17152 views