The White House does not specify the timeline for the pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not provide a clear answer on the duration of the suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine. She confirmed a review of funding and referred to the National Security Council and the CIA for details.
White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt did not definitively say whether the pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine is temporary or permanent, reports UNN citing CNN.
"I believe the National Security Council told me regarding this matter that they have paused or are reviewing funding for Ukraine, as you have seen, the pause in funding. As for intelligence matters, I would also direct you either to the National Security Council or to the CIA," Levitt said in response to a question from Kaitlan Collins of CNN.
When asked whether the administration is considering resuming military aid to Ukraine, Levitt replied: "This is a pause for review."
Earlier
Fox journalists reported that CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed the pause in the supply of weapons and intelligence to Ukraine.