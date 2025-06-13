The US has simplified the rules for launching Tesla unmanned robotaxis

The administration of US President Donald Trump has announced the easing of federal requirements for manufacturers of self-driving cars, which opens the way for Tesla to mass-launch a self-driving Cybertaxi - a key element of the company's strategy in the field of artificial intelligence and mobility. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

As the publication emphasizes, this is an important step for Tesla, which presented the unmanned Cybercab without traditional control last year. Without changes in legislation, its mass production and launch would be impossible.

Elon Musk calls Cybercab part of Tesla's ambitious strategy in the field of artificial intelligence and robotics, which is crucial for the company's future. After the news about the easing of regulation, Tesla shares rose by 1.5% - the article says.

It is noted that already this month the company plans to launch the first robotaxi business in Austin, using unmanned Model Y under the control of remote operators. In the future, Tesla plans to add Cybercab to the fleet as soon as its mass production begins.

Musk, who donated more than $250 million to support the Trump campaign, has repeatedly called for the creation of a clear federal mechanism for certifying autonomous cars. According to Bloomberg, the creation of such a regulatory framework was among the priorities of Trump's transition team.

The other day, Elon Musk's Tesla showed in the X network a video of a driverless car moving through the streets of Austin, Texas, USA.

