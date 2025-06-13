In May, Ukrainians bought 70% more cars from China than a year ago: the most popular models have been named

Nearly 1,600 passenger cars imported from China were purchased last month, but most of the total are electric vehicles. UNN reports with reference to the Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers of Ukraine.

Details

Last month, Ukrainians purchased 1,580 passenger cars imported from China. The vast majority of passenger cars from China were electric vehicles – 85%. - reports UkrAvtoProm.

Here's what's known about the most popular models of new passenger cars of Chinese origin:

In first place is VW ID.UNYX - about 254 units in total;

The second and third places were taken by BYD Song Plus (216 units) and HONDA eNS1 (188 units);

4th place - BYD Sea Lion 07 (61 units). In 5th place is ZEEKR 7X - 55 units.

The most popular models of used passenger cars from China:

ZEEKR 001 - 26 units;

BUICK Envision - 19 units;

VW ID.UNYX - 18 units;

AUDI Q4 e-tron - 17 units;

MG ZS - 15 units.

Let me remind you

In April 2025, Lviv region and Kyiv became leaders in electric vehicle registrations.

In April, car sales in China rose by 14.8% for the third month in a row. Demand for electric vehicles and hybrids increased by 33.9% thanks to a government subsidy program.

In the first three months of 2024, 20.1 thousand electric vehicles worth $355.5 million were imported into Ukraine.