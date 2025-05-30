$41.530.06
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The US has reopened a long-closed diplomatic mission in Damascus amid налагодження relations with Syria

The US has reopened the ambassador's residence in Damascus after a 12-year break in diplomatic relations. This indicates a warming of relations between the US and Syria. Representatives of the two countries signed an agreement on energy development.

The US has reopened a long-closed diplomatic mission in Damascus amid налагодження relations with Syria

The United States has reopened its ambassador's residence in Damascus, which has been closed for more than 12 years, as the White House is building relations with the new Syrian government. On the eve of the solemn raising of the American flag on the territory of the diplomatic mission, which indicates the strengthening of ties between the two states. This is written by the Associated Press, reports UNN

Details 

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, who was also appointed special envoy to Syria, arrived for the opening of the residence, the Syrian state news agency SANA reports.

He met with Acting Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and attended the signing of an agreement on a consortium of Qatari, Turkish and American companies to develop a 5,000-megawatt energy project to revive a significant portion of Syria's war-torn power grid.

The publication emphasizes that Washington has not opened its embassy in Damascus, which closed in 2012 after protests against the government of then-President Bashar Assad were suppressed by brutal repression by the authorities, and later escalated into a civil war. The Assad regime was overthrown in December as a result of a lightning attack by the rebels.

At the same time, Barrack's visit and the raising of the flag became a significant signal of warming relations.

According to the agreement, the consortium led by Qatar's UCC Concession Investments, as well as Power International USA and Turkey's Kalyon GES Enerji Yatirimlari, Cengiz Enerji, will develop four combined cycle gas turbines with a total capacity estimated at approximately 4,000 megawatts, and a 1,000 megawatt solar power plant.

A statement distributed by UCC said that "once completed, these projects are expected to provide more than 50% of the country's electricity needs."

Let us remind you

Earlier, the administration of US President Donald Trump issued orders to begin easing sanctions on Syria. This was a significant change in policy after the head of the White House earlier this month promised to lift the measures during a trip to the Middle East,

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Associated Press
Washington, D.C.
Damascus
Syria
United States
