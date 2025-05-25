$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 75693 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 57053 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 77389 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 130191 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 106867 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 74971 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 83331 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69750 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53878 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 53413 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Syria reforms the Ministry of Internal Affairs after the lifting of sanctions, promises to fight human trafficking and drug trafficking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1114 views

Syria announced reforms in the Ministry of Internal Affairs after the lifting of Western sanctions. They promise to fight human trafficking and drug trafficking, as well as create a transparent civil security institution.

Syria reforms the Ministry of Internal Affairs after the lifting of sanctions, promises to fight human trafficking and drug trafficking

The spokesman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the transitional Syrian government, Noureddine Baba, announced a new organizational structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which was dissolved after the fall of the government of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

UNN reports with reference to ORF.

Details

Syria has announced that it is reorganizing its Ministry of Internal Affairs

After the lifting of Western sanctions against the country, the transitional government of Syria has made a number of promises. In particular, they claim that the reorganized department will make efforts to combat human trafficking, as well as block drug trafficking.

Regarding the reform of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country, the new steps include the creation of a "modern institution of civil security that strives for transparency and respects international standards in the field of human rights." This was stated to journalists by the ministry's spokesman Noureddine al-Baba.

Departments have already been created to receive complaints, track errors and bring to justice those guilty of disciplinary violations.

Separate departments have been formed specializing in telecommunications and networks, information technology, cyber security and communications security.

A special department has been created for prisons and correctional facilities, where prisons will serve as a means of ensuring compliance with the law and correcting behavior.

In the new structure, the name of the Criminal Security Department was changed to the Criminal Investigation Department.

Regarding strengthening the fight against drug trafficking. The functions of the anti-narcotics agency promise to be expanded; its importance inside the country and abroad is enhanced.

Reference

During the rule of longtime ruler Bashar Assad, Syria exported a significant portion of the captagon stimulant, which is consumed worldwide as a drug.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that the Trump administration issued orders to ease sanctions on Syria to help the country rebuild after the war.

Negotiations between Israel and Syria mediated by Azerbaijan took place in Baku. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Israel
Bashar al-Assad
Azerbaijan
Syria
