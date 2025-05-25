Syria reforms the Ministry of Internal Affairs after the lifting of sanctions, promises to fight human trafficking and drug trafficking

The spokesman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the transitional Syrian government, Noureddine Baba, announced a new organizational structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which was dissolved after the fall of the government of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

Syria has announced that it is reorganizing its Ministry of Internal Affairs

After the lifting of Western sanctions against the country, the transitional government of Syria has made a number of promises. In particular, they claim that the reorganized department will make efforts to combat human trafficking, as well as block drug trafficking.

Regarding the reform of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country, the new steps include the creation of a "modern institution of civil security that strives for transparency and respects international standards in the field of human rights." This was stated to journalists by the ministry's spokesman Noureddine al-Baba.

Departments have already been created to receive complaints, track errors and bring to justice those guilty of disciplinary violations.

Separate departments have been formed specializing in telecommunications and networks, information technology, cyber security and communications security.

A special department has been created for prisons and correctional facilities, where prisons will serve as a means of ensuring compliance with the law and correcting behavior.

In the new structure, the name of the Criminal Security Department was changed to the Criminal Investigation Department.

Regarding strengthening the fight against drug trafficking. The functions of the anti-narcotics agency promise to be expanded; its importance inside the country and abroad is enhanced.

During the rule of longtime ruler Bashar Assad, Syria exported a significant portion of the captagon stimulant, which is consumed worldwide as a drug.

