The EU approved the lifting of economic sanctions against Syria: details of the decision

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 7166 views

Exclusive
12:43 PM • 23745 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 39088 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 44256 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 62041 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 139026 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 64748 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 133292 views

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 184713 views

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113413 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

May 28, 06:58 AM • 26538 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

May 28, 07:26 AM • 68102 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 46434 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 76743 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 24860 views
02:15 PM • 24868 views

May 28, 05:00 AM • 133309 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 146871 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 152162 views

Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 184729 views
Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 14664 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 76746 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 47976 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 53005 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 120705 views
Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

The EU approved the lifting of economic sanctions against Syria: details of the decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

The EU Council has decided to lift economic sanctions against Syria, with the exception of security-related restrictions. This decision aims to support the Syrian people in rebuilding the country.

The EU approved the lifting of economic sanctions against Syria: details of the decision

The Council of the European Union has adopted legal acts that abolish economic restrictive measures against Syria. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official resource of the Council of the EU and the European Council.

Details

The statement clarified that the adopted legal acts "repeal all economic restrictive measures against Syria, except those based on security considerations." Which acts these are, the statement does not specify.

"This adoption formalizes the political decision announced on May 20, 2025, and aims to support the Syrian people in reuniting and rebuilding a new, inclusive, pluralistic and peaceful Syria," the statement of the Council of the EU and the European Council reads.

Recall

Recently, Syria announced reforms in the Ministry of Internal Affairs after the lifting of Western sanctions.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
European Union
Syria
