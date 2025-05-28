The EU approved the lifting of economic sanctions against Syria: details of the decision

The Council of the European Union has adopted legal acts that abolish economic restrictive measures against Syria. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official resource of the Council of the EU and the European Council.

Details

The statement clarified that the adopted legal acts "repeal all economic restrictive measures against Syria, except those based on security considerations." Which acts these are, the statement does not specify.

"This adoption formalizes the political decision announced on May 20, 2025, and aims to support the Syrian people in reuniting and rebuilding a new, inclusive, pluralistic and peaceful Syria," the statement of the Council of the EU and the European Council reads.

Recall

Recently, Syria announced reforms in the Ministry of Internal Affairs after the lifting of Western sanctions.