The US has appealed to European countries regarding the supply of eggs due to shortages and record prices - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
The United States of America has appealed to European countries, including Denmark, to export more eggs amid rising prices for the product in the country and its deficit. According to a letter from the US Department of Agriculture to the Danish Egg Association, Reuters writes UNN.
Details
The publication notes that this appeal by the United States coincides with the introduction of duties against the EU by President Donald Trump, as well as his statements about the purchase of the island of Greenland, which is an autonomous country within Denmark.
Wholesale egg prices in the US are breaking records due to the rapid spread of bird flu among laying hens, which is reducing supplies. Trump promised to lower egg prices on the first day of his presidency, but prices have risen by 59% compared to February last year, the first full month of his rule.
Thus, the US Department of Agriculture sent requests to egg-producing countries in late February asking for information about their capabilities and willingness to export the product to the US market.
We are still waiting for further instructions from Washington on the next steps, but do you have an estimate of the number of eggs that can be supplied to the United States (provided they meet all import requirements)
In response, the association promised to consider the request, but added that there is no surplus of eggs in Europe.
There is a shortage of eggs everywhere globally because consumption is growing and many are suffering from bird flu
Reminder
Egg prices in the US have increased 7 times in two years due to bird flu, which destroyed 104 million laying hens. The largest food chains are introducing restrictions on the purchase of eggs due to the deficit.