U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said that the Department of Justice and national security officials had assured the Donald Trump administration that there was no investigation into Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Vance made the statement while speaking with reporters at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, UNN reports.

Details

According to the vice president, the allegations against the technology company’s head were based on anonymous reports rather than real evidence.

Vance said he had discussed the issue with a number of U.S. government officials, including Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Vance sees no grounds for pardoning Huang

Responding to reporters’ questions about a possible pardon for Nvidia’s CEO, the vice president said he did not consider such a step necessary.

I have not seen any evidence that he committed a crime. And if there is evidence that he committed a crime, bringing charges against him is the responsibility of the relevant authorities Vance emphasized.

The vice president also urged Americans not to draw conclusions about people’s guilt based on public opinion and unsubstantiated allegations.

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