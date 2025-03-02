The US Department of Defense is sending 3000 troops to the border with Mexico: what's going on
The Pentagon is deploying an additional 3,000 troops and Stryker armored vehicles to the border with Mexico. The decision was made as part of the fight against illegal migration, which was a key theme of Trump's election campaign.
As part of efforts to curb immigration on the southern border of the United States, the Pentagon is deploying nearly 3,000 troops to the border with Mexico.
The Pentagon is sending additional troops to the U.S.-Mexico border as part of efforts to crack down on illegal immigration, in line with a major campaign promise by President Trump. This was announced by US officials on Saturday.
We are talking about 3,000 soldiers; Stryker armored military vehicles will also be transferred.
Illegal migration at the southern border has been a problem for US authorities for many years, with many people from Latin American countries fleeing violence, poverty, and political persecution.
President Joe Biden was able to defuse the situation somewhat in his final months in office, but he was accused of not acting quickly enough. Trump, who made the issue a centerpiece of his election campaign, has been the one to take on the issue. The statements and actions of the new White House administration include the implementation of mass deportations and a sharp restriction on the opportunities for those seeking protection in the United States.
Trump describes the influx of migrants at the southern border as an “invasion” and declares a state of emergency in the country as a basis for further measures.
