The U.S. and China have begun the second round of trade talks in Geneva.

Another meeting of high-ranking representatives of the United States and China is taking place in Geneva on Sunday, aimed at easing tensions in the trade war between the world's two largest economies. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, senior U.S. and Chinese officials met again in Geneva on Sunday to resume weekend talks aimed at ending a trade war that threatens to cause serious damage to the global economy.

Negotiating teams are meeting at the closed villa of the UN Ambassador, which has its own private park overlooking Lake Geneva in the green suburb of Cologny.

Switzerland was chosen as the venue for the event after recent visits by Swiss politicians to China and the United States.

Context

The escalation of the trade war between Washington and Beijing has led to the U.S. president imposing 145% tariffs on Chinese imports into the U.S. China responded with 125% tariffs on some American goods.

After months of confrontation, the two countries met in Geneva this weekend for the first time since Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese imports earlier this year.

Neither side commented on the substance of the discussions on Saturday or reported any specific progress in reducing high trade barriers after the meetings at the residence of the Swiss Ambassador to the UN concluded.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump later gave a positive assessment of the talks.

"Very good meeting with China in Switzerland. Discussed a lot, agreed on a lot. Complete reboot, agreed in a friendly but constructive manner. We want to see, for the benefit of both China and the United States, the opening of China to American business. Great progress made," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that US President Donald Trump was optimistic about the first day of talks with China in Switzerland, announcing a "complete reboot" of trade relations. He expects China to open up to American business.