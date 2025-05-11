The U.S. and China have begun the second round of trade talks in Geneva.

$41.510.00
Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details
May 11, 05:32 AM

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Five houses were damaged in the Kyiv region as a result of the morning attack, one person was injured - OVA

May 11, 06:21 AM

Defense forces shot down 60 enemy UAVs overnight, another 41 were lost

May 11, 08:06 AM

More than 8,000 civilians still remain in the Kupiansk region, despite daily shelling - OVA

May 11, 08:51 AM

Snow in May: it's snowing on the way to Bukovel - drivers are advised to be careful

10:54 AM

Ukraine warns of frost: yellow and orange levels of danger declared

01:17 PM
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM
Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

12:16 PM

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM
YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

The U.S. and China have begun the second round of trade talks in Geneva.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1168 views

The second round of negotiations between the US and China is taking place in Geneva. The goal of the meeting is to ease tensions in the trade war between the two countries.

The U.S. and China have begun the second round of trade talks in Geneva.

Another meeting of high-ranking representatives of the United States and China is taking place in Geneva on Sunday, aimed at easing tensions in the trade war between the world's two largest economies. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, senior U.S. and Chinese officials met again in Geneva on Sunday to resume weekend talks aimed at ending a trade war that threatens to cause serious damage to the global economy.

Negotiating teams are meeting at the closed villa of the UN Ambassador, which has its own private park overlooking Lake Geneva in the green suburb of Cologny.

Switzerland was chosen as the venue for the event after recent visits by Swiss politicians to China and the United States.

Context

The escalation of the trade war between Washington and Beijing has led to the U.S. president imposing 145% tariffs on Chinese imports into the U.S. China responded with 125% tariffs on some American goods.

After months of confrontation, the two countries met in Geneva this weekend for the first time since Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese imports earlier this year.

Neither side commented on the substance of the discussions on Saturday or reported any specific progress in reducing high trade barriers after the meetings at the residence of the Swiss Ambassador to the UN concluded.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump later gave a positive assessment of the talks.

"Very good meeting with China in Switzerland. Discussed a lot, agreed on a lot. Complete reboot, agreed in a friendly but constructive manner. We want to see, for the benefit of both China and the United States, the opening of China to American business. Great progress made," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that US President Donald Trump was optimistic about the first day of talks with China in Switzerland, announcing a "complete reboot" of trade relations. He expects China to open up to American business.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Washington, D.C.
Beijing
Donald Trump
China
United States
