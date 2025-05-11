The US and China are close to signing a trade agreement - CNN

U.S. officials involved in high-level trade negotiations with China have declared "significant progress" and are likely to agree to sign a trade agreement between the two countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

It is noted that the agreement reached "may have huge consequences for the world economy."

I am pleased to report that we have made significant progress between the United States and China in very important trade negotiations. - the publication quotes U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

In turn, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer noted that the agreement was reached after President Donald Trump last month imposed a 145% tariff on most Chinese goods.

The President declared a state of emergency and introduced tariffs, and we are confident that the agreement we have concluded with our Chinese partners will help us solve the problem of resolving this situation. It is important to understand how quickly we were able to reach an agreement, which indicates that perhaps the differences were not as great as perhaps thought - Greer said.

He called the Chinese negotiators "very tough" and stressed that the U.S. team "worked very hard" and the last two days were "very constructive."

Recall

In Geneva on Sunday, another meeting of high-ranking representatives of the United States and China took place, aimed at easing tensions in the trade war between the world's two largest economies. The negotiating teams met at a closed villa of the UN Ambassador, which has its own private park overlooking Lake Geneva in the green suburb of Cologny.

