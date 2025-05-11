The US and China are close to signing a trade agreement - CNN

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy
05:14 PM • 21527 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 39895 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 64760 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 83123 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 74646 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 100554 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 59948 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 72056 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 75509 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64718 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.4m/s
69%
749mm
Popular news

Snow in May: it's snowing on the way to Bukovel - drivers are advised to be careful

May 11, 10:54 AM • 18737 views

Homemade pizza for Sunday dinner: 3 delicious recipes

May 11, 12:03 PM • 15887 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 12413 views

Ukraine warns of frost: yellow and orange levels of danger declared

May 11, 01:17 PM • 26579 views

A serviceman hit a man in Kharkiv during a document check: what the Territorial Recruitment Center says

04:27 PM • 8762 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 47671 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 156138 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 166617 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 148401 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 208895 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 12443 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 21981 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 100555 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 52035 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 58631 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

The US and China are close to signing a trade agreement - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 940 views

US officials have reported significant progress in trade negotiations with China. The agreement was reached after the introduction of duties on Chinese goods.

The US and China are close to signing a trade agreement - CNN

U.S. officials involved in high-level trade negotiations with China have declared "significant progress" and are likely to agree to sign a trade agreement between the two countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

It is noted that the agreement reached "may have huge consequences for the world economy."

I am pleased to report that we have made significant progress between the United States and China in very important trade negotiations.

- the publication quotes U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

In turn, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer noted that the agreement was reached after President Donald Trump last month imposed a 145% tariff on most Chinese goods.

The President declared a state of emergency and introduced tariffs, and we are confident that the agreement we have concluded with our Chinese partners will help us solve the problem of resolving this situation. It is important to understand how quickly we were able to reach an agreement, which indicates that perhaps the differences were not as great as perhaps thought

- Greer said.

He called the Chinese negotiators "very tough" and stressed that the U.S. team "worked very hard" and the last two days were "very constructive."

Recall

In Geneva on Sunday, another meeting of high-ranking representatives of the United States and China took place, aimed at easing tensions in the trade war between the world's two largest economies. The negotiating teams met at a closed villa of the UN Ambassador, which has its own private park overlooking Lake Geneva in the green suburb of Cologny.

US-China talks: Trump announces "great progress"11.05.25, 05:41 • 8940 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Donald Trump
China
United States
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$104,421.20
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,507.83