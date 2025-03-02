The United States will provide Israel with $4 billion in military aid on an accelerated basis
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio approves accelerated military aid to Israel worth $4 billion. The decision includes bypassing bureaucratic procedures and lifting restrictions on arms exports.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has approved a decision to accelerate military aid to Israel in the amount of about four billion dollars. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
The document emphasizes that funding will be provided through the emergency powers mechanism, which allows Washington to bypass bureaucratic procedures.
In addition, the head of the State Department lifted the arms export restrictions imposed by the Joe Biden administration. This decision caused a mixed reaction both in the United States and among the international community, given the recent accusations against Israel made by the UN.
