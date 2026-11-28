The U.S. military attacked the Palau-flagged commercial vessel M/V Pacific Archer in the Gulf of Oman after its crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted to breach Iran’s maritime blockade. This was reported by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), UNN writes.

Details

According to the U.S. military, the vessel departed from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. After the crew refused to comply with the demands of the U.S. side, the military launched a strike that left the vessel unable to move under its own power.

The command did not release information about possible casualties among the crew members.

The U.S. has already disabled 6 vessels

According to CENTCOM, since the start of the operation to enforce the maritime blockade of Iran, the U.S. military has diverted 158 commercial vessels whose crews complied with their demands.

Another 6 vessels that refused to obey orders from the U.S. military were disabled.

The U.S. Central Command emphasized that it would continue enforcing the maritime blockade of Iran and urged the crews of vessels in the Gulf of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz not to ignore the relevant warnings.

Two tankers struck mines and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz – Iran said they had violated the prohibited route