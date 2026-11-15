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Two tankers struck mines and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz – Iran said they had violated the prohibited route

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

Iran said that two tankers struck mines and caught fire after violating the prohibited route. There is no independent confirmation.

Two tankers struck mines and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz – Iran said they had violated the prohibited route

Explosions occurred on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, after which fires broke out on the vessels. The Iranian military claims that the ships struck naval mines while attempting to pass through a prohibited section of the strait with their navigation systems turned off. Reuters reports this, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), writes UNN.

Details

According to the Iranian side, the tankers attempted to cross the strategically important strait without coordinating with the Iranian authorities, despite repeated warnings about the danger of the route.

One of the vessels was a supertanker. According to reports from the Iranian military, it struck a naval mine, after which a powerful explosion occurred and a fire broke out.

The second tanker was also damaged in the explosion. The Iranian military stated that the vessels were sailing with their navigation systems turned off, and that one of the tankers allegedly attempted to pass through the strait under the cover of U.S. fighter jets.

At the same time, there is currently no independent confirmation of all the circumstances of the incidents.

Tensions rise in the Strait of Hormuz

In recent days, Iran has reported several similar incidents involving commercial vessels. In particular, on November 14, the Iranian military reported another tanker that allegedly struck a mine in the eastern part of the strait and lost the ability to move.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most important oil transportation routes. Against the backdrop of Iran's confrontation with the United States and Israel, the safety of shipping in the area has come under threat.

Iraq resumed oil exports via Syria by tanker trucks after disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz – Reuters14.11.26, 03:42 • 5626 views

Stepan Haftko

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