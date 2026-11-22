The U.S. Army is seeking a new manufacturer of anti-aircraft missiles to replace the portable Stinger systems. The future interceptor must destroy drones at a distance of up to 8 km, while its cost must be less than $200,000. The first demonstration firings are scheduled for 2027. Defence Blog reports this, writes UNN.

Details

On November 20, the U.S. military invited defense companies to submit existing designs as part of the Next Generation Short Range Interceptor (NGSRI) program.

Lockheed Martin and Raytheon are currently working on their own versions of the Stinger successor. However, the Pentagon decided to bring in another potential manufacturer to strengthen competition.

The new system must operate on a "fire-and-forget" basis, be capable of engaging aircraft, helicopters, and drones, and be compatible with existing Stinger launchers.

Requirements for the new missile

During testing, developers must demonstrate the ability to intercept drones at distances of 5–8 km, including during head-on and lateral approaches.

For comparison, the range of the Stinger missiles used on U.S. SGT STOUT combat vehicles is approximately 4.8 km.

The U.S. Army plans to conduct demonstration tests in May–June 2027 and award contracts for the development of prototypes in September.

In the future, the military is considering producing at least 11,000 missiles and 2,200 launchers over a period of 10 years.

At the same time, the U.S. Army wants the cost of one missile and one launcher separately not to exceed $200,000.

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