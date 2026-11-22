Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unveiled a new launcher capable of simultaneously launching 2 liquid-fueled missiles. The development was demonstrated during the IRGC command's visit to an underground missile complex. Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The new system was presented during IRGC Commander-in-Chief Ahmad Vahidi's first visit to one of the underground missile facilities.

He was accompanied on the visit by IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Seyyed Majid Mousavi. Iranian state television showed footage of the new launcher, which, according to Tehran, can launch 2 missiles at once

Iran announces an increase in military capabilities

During the visit, Vahidi accused NATO countries of opposing Iran, claiming that the Alliance had allegedly failed to achieve its goals.

He also claimed that the NATO secretary general had acknowledged the conduct of more than 5,000 combat sorties against Iran.

At the same time, Mousavi stated that the country's military capabilities had increased significantly during the period between the two wars.

Our capabilities have increased. New effective developments capable of intimidating and defeating the enemy have appeared in the combat arsenal – the commander stated.

According to him, the Iranian military is ready to carry out orders at any moment, while Tehran allegedly determines the course of hostilities itself.

Iran reported an attack on two U.S. air bases in Bahrain