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The United States has updated its travel advisory for Ukraine and urged its citizens not to visit the country

Kyiv • UNN

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The U.S. Department of State urged citizens not to travel to Ukraine because of the war and missile attacks. The embassy in Kyiv continues to operate.

The United States has updated its travel advisory for Ukraine and urged its citizens not to visit the country

The U.S. Department of State has updated its travel advisory for American citizens regarding travel to Ukraine, retaining the highest, Level 4 danger rating – "Do Not Travel." Americans are advised to avoid traveling to Ukraine for any reason due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, according to the U.S. Department of State website, reports UNN.

Details

The department separately emphasized that the advisory level itself has not changed. At the same time, information about the risks associated with the armed conflict was updated, as was the general description of the advisory for U.S. citizens.

The State Department warns that Russian missile and drone attacks affect not only Ukraine's frontline areas. The security situation can change rapidly, so Americans are advised to be prepared to leave a dangerous area with virtually no warning, respond to air-raid alerts, and know the locations of the nearest shelters.

The U.S. Embassy continues operating in Kyiv

The U.S. Embassy remains open and is operating in Kyiv. At the same time, restrictions on movement and activities apply to its personnel, which may delay the provision of consular assistance to American citizens outside the capital.

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U.S. government officials need special permission to travel outside Kyiv due to security risks. The State Department also does not allow their family members to join government employees stationed in Ukraine.

U.S. citizens are advised to monitor announcements from American and Ukrainian authorities, use apps that provide air-raid alerts, and proceed immediately to a shelter in the event of a threat. The State Department also warned that the closure of Ukraine's airspace limits the options for leaving the country.

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