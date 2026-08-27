Latvia’s Foreign Minister discussed threats to the region with Trump’s representative

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže held a "productive" conversation with U.S. President's Special Envoy for Belarus John Coale. During the conversation, the sides discussed challenges and threats to allies in the region, Braže said on the social network X, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Latvian minister, Coale noted Latvia's thorough fulfillment of its NATO commitments and its contribution to regional stability.

He separately noted Latvia's level of defense spending, which amounts to 5% of its GDP. Braže also said that the sides discussed illegal migration and hybrid threats.

During the conversation, we discussed a series of challenges and threats facing allies in the region, including illegal migration and hybrid threats - Braže noted.

John Coale is the U.S. president's special envoy for Belarus and plays a key role in the Donald Trump administration's engagement with Minsk.

The President of Latvia called for increasing the number of border guards due to the threat of provocations near Belarus

During 2025–2026, as part of contacts between Washington and Minsk, Belarus released a number of political prisoners, including prominent opposition figures, in exchange for the easing of certain sanctions. Exchanges also took place, as a result of which their citizens returned to Poland and Moldova, while human rights defenders report new political persecutions in Belarus.

Tunnels on the border with Belarus have raised concerns about saboteurs infiltrating the Baltic countries