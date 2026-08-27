Latvia’s Foreign Minister discussed threats to the region with Trump’s representative

$44.670.0352.090.07
ukenru
08:54 PM • 3406 views
Russians attacked the Romny community in the Sumy region with nine drones; a 66-year-old woman was killed
07:09 PM • 12877 views
The number of Ukrainians missing after flash floods in Nepal has risen to 53 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs
06:45 PM • 13310 views
An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7 was recorded in ZakarpattiaPhoto
04:57 PM • 17250 views
Putin is considering the possibility of launching more powerful strikes on Kyiv, including with nuclear weapons — media reports
August 26, 04:14 PM • 24776 views
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parents
August 26, 02:09 PM • 21268 views
The death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 55
August 26, 01:41 PM • 17995 views
Trump commented for the first time on CIA director's visit to Moscow and mentioned war in Ukraine
August 26, 12:49 PM • 15232 views
Hungary’s new government recognized Russia as a threat to Europe and the world - Spiegel
August 26, 11:45 AM • 33231 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhoto
August 26, 08:38 AM • 30408 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
1.3m/s
61%
751mm
Popular news
A member of the SAPO staff selection commission reported an attempt by NABU Director Kryvonos to disrupt its workAugust 26, 12:55 PM • 11494 views
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhotoAugust 26, 01:15 PM • 25552 views
Not only Putin and Lukashenko: which world politicians are disliked in Ukraine - pollPhotoAugust 26, 01:36 PM • 12824 views
Flooding on the China–Nepal border has claimed the lives of 31 people, with hundreds missingAugust 26, 01:43 PM • 14743 views
Deadly flood in Nepal — the Foreign Ministry said contact had been lost with two Ukrainians06:06 PM • 5368 views
Publications
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parentsAugust 26, 04:14 PM • 24778 views
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhotoAugust 26, 01:15 PM • 25563 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhotoAugust 26, 11:45 AM • 33231 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
August 26, 07:30 AM • 48638 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
Exclusive
August 26, 07:05 AM • 39957 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
John Ratcliffe
Denys Prokopenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Nepal
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhoto10:05 PM • 230 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 38791 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 37473 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 39659 views
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 75901 views
Actual
Instagram
Facebook
Social network
TikTok
YouTube

Latvia’s Foreign Minister discussed threats to the region with Trump’s representative

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

Baiba Braže and John Coale discussed threats to the allies, illegal migration, and hybrid challenges. Coale noted Latvia’s defense spending at 5% of GDP.

Latvia’s Foreign Minister discussed threats to the region with Trump’s representative

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže held a "productive" conversation with U.S. President's Special Envoy for Belarus John Coale. During the conversation, the sides discussed challenges and threats to allies in the region, Braže said on the social network X, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Latvian minister, Coale noted Latvia's thorough fulfillment of its NATO commitments and its contribution to regional stability.

He separately noted Latvia's level of defense spending, which amounts to 5% of its GDP. Braže also said that the sides discussed illegal migration and hybrid threats.

During the conversation, we discussed a series of challenges and threats facing allies in the region, including illegal migration and hybrid threats

- Braže noted.

John Coale is the U.S. president's special envoy for Belarus and plays a key role in the Donald Trump administration's engagement with Minsk.

The President of Latvia called for increasing the number of border guards due to the threat of provocations near Belarus18.08.26, 00:15 • 10410 views

During 2025–2026, as part of contacts between Washington and Minsk, Belarus released a number of political prisoners, including prominent opposition figures, in exchange for the easing of certain sanctions. Exchanges also took place, as a result of which their citizens returned to Poland and Moldova, while human rights defenders report new political persecutions in Belarus.

Tunnels on the border with Belarus have raised concerns about saboteurs infiltrating the Baltic countries12.08.26, 03:19 • 3913 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Latvia
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Moldova
Poland