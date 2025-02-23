The United States has given Hamas an ultimatum to release Israeli hostages

The Palestinian group Hamas will be destroyed if its leaders do not release all Israeli hostages. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on social networking site X, UNN reports.

Details

The diplomat recalled the recent handover by militants to Israel of the body of a hostage who did not belong to Shiri Bibas and is currently unidentified. Israel accused the group of a serious violation of the ceasefire agreement and demanded that Shiri Bibas be returned home along with the rest of the hostages.

"Hamas's actions with hostages, including the brutal murder of the Bibas family, further illustrates their brutality and is another reason why we say these terrorists must release all hostages immediately or be destroyed," Rubio wrote.

Context

Recently, the Israeli military announced that one of the bodies handed over to Hamas as part of a ceasefire exchange did not belong to the person claimed. According to official reports, the bodies that arrived from Gaza included two children and a woman identified as their mother. However, according to the Israeli military, one of the bodies did not match any of the known abductees and did not belong to the boys' mother, as claimed by the transferring party.

Recall

The Hamas group released three more Israeli hostages on Saturday, February 1 . They returned to their homeland after 484 days in captivity.

