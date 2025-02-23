ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The United States has given Hamas an ultimatum to release Israeli hostages

The United States has given Hamas an ultimatum to release Israeli hostages

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60716 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Hamas will be destroyed unless the group releases all Israeli hostages. Earlier, Hamas handed over an unidentified body to Israel.

The Palestinian group Hamas will be destroyed if its leaders do not release all Israeli hostages. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on social networking site X, UNN reports.

Details

The diplomat recalled the recent handover by militants to Israel of the body of a hostage who did not belong to Shiri Bibas and is currently unidentified. Israel accused the group of a serious violation of the ceasefire agreement and demanded that Shiri Bibas be returned home along with the rest of the hostages.

"Hamas's actions with hostages, including the brutal murder of the Bibas family, further illustrates their brutality and is another reason why we say these terrorists must release all hostages immediately or be destroyed," Rubio wrote.

Context

Recently, the Israeli military announced that one of the bodies handed over to Hamas as part of a ceasefire exchange did not belong to the person claimed. According to official reports, the bodies that arrived from Gaza included two children and a woman identified as their mother. However, according to the Israeli military, one of the bodies did not match any of the known abductees and did not belong to the boys' mother, as claimed by the transferring party.

Recall

The Hamas group released three more Israeli hostages on Saturday, February 1 . They returned to their homeland after 484 days in captivity.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
israelIsrael
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

