There are two conditions: Hamas expressed readiness to release all Israeli hostages

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 40042 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 65151 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103686 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 69187 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115923 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100733 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112920 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116668 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152395 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66497 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109122 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 80812 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 46657 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74153 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103686 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115923 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152395 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143129 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175521 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33273 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74153 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133933 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135816 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164123 views
There are two conditions: Hamas expressed readiness to release all Israeli hostages

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21535 views

Hamas is ready to release all Israeli hostages in exchange for a long-term ceasefire and withdrawal from Gaza. The group rejects demands for disarmament and its own withdrawal from the enclave.

Hamas has offered to release all Israeli hostages remaining in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a long-lasting truce and the Israeli army's complete withdrawal from the enclave. This was stated by the spokesman of the Palestinian group, Hazem Qassem, UNN reports with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

According to him, Hamas seeks a lasting ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

We are ready for the second stage (of the ceasefire - ed.), during which the exchange of prisoners will be carried out in one go, according to the criterion of reaching an agreement that will lead to a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal from Gaza 

- said the spokesman.

He also noted that Hamas rejects Israel's call for disarmament and withdrawal from Gaza.

The condition of Hamas' withdrawal from Gaza is a meaningless psychological warfare, and the withdrawal or disarmament of the resistance is unacceptable 

- Kasem added.

He also recalled the group's decision to increase the number of prisoners to be released in the next exchange from three to six.

The doubling of the number of prisoners to be released was made in response to the request of the mediators and to prove our seriousness in fulfilling all the terms of the agreement 

- Hamas spokesman emphasized.

Recall

Hamas has agreed to hand over control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority under pressure from Egypt. The condition is that Gazan workers in the new administration keep their jobs or guarantee their pensions.

During his first Middle East tour , U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated the position of White House President Donald Trump on the need to eliminate Hamas as a military or governmental organization.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
israelIsrael
donald-trumpDonald Trump
egyptEgypt
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising