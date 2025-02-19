There are two conditions: Hamas expressed readiness to release all Israeli hostages

Hamas has offered to release all Israeli hostages remaining in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a long-lasting truce and the Israeli army's complete withdrawal from the enclave. This was stated by the spokesman of the Palestinian group, Hazem Qassem, UNN reports with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

According to him, Hamas seeks a lasting ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

We are ready for the second stage (of the ceasefire - ed.), during which the exchange of prisoners will be carried out in one go, according to the criterion of reaching an agreement that will lead to a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal from Gaza - said the spokesman.

He also noted that Hamas rejects Israel's call for disarmament and withdrawal from Gaza.

The condition of Hamas' withdrawal from Gaza is a meaningless psychological warfare, and the withdrawal or disarmament of the resistance is unacceptable - Kasem added.

He also recalled the group's decision to increase the number of prisoners to be released in the next exchange from three to six.

The doubling of the number of prisoners to be released was made in response to the request of the mediators and to prove our seriousness in fulfilling all the terms of the agreement - Hamas spokesman emphasized.

Recall

Hamas has agreed to hand over control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority under pressure from Egypt. The condition is that Gazan workers in the new administration keep their jobs or guarantee their pensions.

During his first Middle East tour , U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated the position of White House President Donald Trump on the need to eliminate Hamas as a military or governmental organization.