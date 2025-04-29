The UN Security Council held an important meeting on Russia's aggression against Ukraine and terror against civilians - Sybiha

$41.740.01
World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

08:02 AM • 11519 views
08:02 AM • 11519 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 18459 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

07:23 AM • 18459 views

07:19 AM • 19717 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

07:19 AM • 19717 views

06:48 AM • 20167 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

06:48 AM • 20167 views

April 28, 06:27 PM • 25901 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

April 28, 02:20 PM • 55122 views

April 28, 02:20 PM • 55122 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

April 28, 02:15 PM • 57540 views

April 28, 02:15 PM • 57540 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

April 28, 02:07 PM • 42235 views

April 28, 02:07 PM • 42235 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 35238 views

April 28, 01:08 PM • 35238 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

April 28, 12:59 PM • 48246 views

April 28, 12:59 PM • 48246 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire

April 28, 11:32 PM • 19838 views

April 28, 11:32 PM • 19838 views

A recreation center burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian attack

April 28, 11:58 PM • 20164 views

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

April 29, 02:17 AM • 17041 views

April 29, 02:17 AM • 17041 views

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

04:52 AM • 8278 views

04:52 AM • 8278 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

07:25 AM • 10271 views

07:25 AM • 10271 views
World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

08:02 AM • 11519 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

07:23 AM • 18459 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
07:19 AM • 19717 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

06:48 AM • 20167 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 32496 views
"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 21503 views

April 28, 01:22 PM • 21503 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 41664 views

April 28, 08:56 AM • 41664 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 41248 views

April 28, 08:46 AM • 41248 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 148202 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 61907 views

April 25, 03:56 PM • 61907 views
The UN Security Council held an important meeting on Russia's aggression against Ukraine and terror against civilians - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 798 views

The UN Security Council meeting convened by France will consider Russian aggression and terror against civilians. Ukraine calls for increased pressure on Moscow.

The UN Security Council held an important meeting on Russia's aggression against Ukraine and terror against civilians - Sybiha

Today at 23:00 Kyiv time, the UN Security Council will hold an important meeting, convened by the French presidency of the UN Security Council, on Russian aggression against Ukraine and its ongoing terror against civilians. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha on the social network X, writes UNN.

Today, the UN Security Council will hold an important meeting, convened under the chairmanship of France in connection with Russia's aggression against Ukraine and its constant terror against civilians. I am grateful to my French colleague and friend Jean-Noël Barrot for organizing this meeting and demonstrating strong solidarity with Ukraine.

- Sybiha wrote.

He also noted that Ukraine remains committed to peace efforts.

We agreed to the US proposal for a full ceasefire 49 days ago, but Russia did not. This clearly shows who really wants peace and who wants the war to continue.

- the message says.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the members of the Security Council to express their strong support for Ukraine's steps towards peace, clearly condemn Russia's escalation of terror against civilians, and take a principled position on the need to increase pressure on Moscow.

The protection of justice, sovereignty and peace must be our common goal. Ukraine is holding on - and not alone - added Sybiha

- added Sybiha.

Let us remind you

On April 28, the Russian Federation announced a ceasefire from May 8 to 11, citing the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The Kremlin says that the Ukrainian side must join the truce.

The President of Ukraine stated that there is no reason to wait until May 8 for a ceasefire. He called for an immediate ceasefire for 30 days.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
United Nations Security Council
France
United States
Ukraine
