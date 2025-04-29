The UN Security Council held an important meeting on Russia's aggression against Ukraine and terror against civilians - Sybiha

Today at 23:00 Kyiv time, the UN Security Council will hold an important meeting, convened by the French presidency of the UN Security Council, on Russian aggression against Ukraine and its ongoing terror against civilians. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha on the social network X, writes UNN.

Today, the UN Security Council will hold an important meeting, convened under the chairmanship of France in connection with Russia's aggression against Ukraine and its constant terror against civilians. I am grateful to my French colleague and friend Jean-Noël Barrot for organizing this meeting and demonstrating strong solidarity with Ukraine. - Sybiha wrote.

He also noted that Ukraine remains committed to peace efforts.

We agreed to the US proposal for a full ceasefire 49 days ago, but Russia did not. This clearly shows who really wants peace and who wants the war to continue. - the message says.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the members of the Security Council to express their strong support for Ukraine's steps towards peace, clearly condemn Russia's escalation of terror against civilians, and take a principled position on the need to increase pressure on Moscow.

The protection of justice, sovereignty and peace must be our common goal. Ukraine is holding on - and not alone - added Sybiha - added Sybiha.

Let us remind you

On April 28, the Russian Federation announced a ceasefire from May 8 to 11, citing the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The Kremlin says that the Ukrainian side must join the truce.

The President of Ukraine stated that there is no reason to wait until May 8 for a ceasefire. He called for an immediate ceasefire for 30 days.