Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1402 views

The spokeswoman for the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council confirmed the completion of the first day of trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi. Negotiations involving Ukraine, the USA, and the Russian Federation will continue the next day.

Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow

The completion of the first day of a new round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Abu Dhabi was confirmed by the spokeswoman for the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, who heads the Ukrainian delegation of negotiators, writes UNN.

The negotiations have concluded, and they are planned to continue tomorrow.

Diana Davityan, spokeswoman for NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, told reporters.

Recall

Earlier, media reported that the first day of talks in Abu Dhabi had concluded and would continue on Thursday.

A new round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, Ukraine, the United States, and Russia started in Abu Dhabi on February 4. The President is informed about the progress of each stage, said the head of the Ukrainian delegation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the interest of the Ukrainian side in the next two-day round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi is to find out what the Russians and Americans are really aiming for.

