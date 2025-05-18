The Ukrainian Navy reported the absence of Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas

On Sunday, May 18, no enemy missile carriers were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of "Calibers". This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on May 18, 2025, there were no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas.

There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Azov Sea; there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles - the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea – 1 vessel; to the Azov Sea – 4 vessels, 1 of which moved from the Bosphorus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems.

Zelenskyy and Erdoğan discussed further security guarantees, including those regarding civilian navigation in the Black Sea.