The Ukrainian Navy reported the absence of Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
May 17, 01:35 PM

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 12:09 PM • 94614 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Popular news

Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin to create joint venture in Europe to produce Patriot weapons

May 17, 07:11 PM

Zelenskyy discussed diplomatic steps for peace with the President of Switzerland: details

May 17, 07:28 PM

The battalion commander of the 47th Magura Brigade submitted a report on dismissal: reason

May 17, 07:55 PM

Ukraine will receive 20 Cerberus air defense systems from Belgium

May 17, 10:57 PM

A woman died in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack, a child is among the injured

02:53 AM
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 122490 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 322877 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 262664 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Donald Trump

Mark Carney

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Europe

Kyiv

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 94607 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM
MIM-104 Patriot

Leopard 2

F-16 Fighting Falcon

M109 howitzer

MGM-140 ATACMS

The Ukrainian Navy reported the absence of Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 980 views

On May 18, 2025, no enemy missile carriers were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles.

The Ukrainian Navy reported the absence of Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas

On Sunday, May 18, no enemy missile carriers were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of "Calibers". This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on May 18, 2025, there were no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. 

There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Azov Sea; there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles

- the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea – 1 vessel; to the Azov Sea – 4 vessels, 1 of which moved from the Bosphorus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems.

Zelenskyy and Erdoğan discussed further security guarantees, including those regarding civilian navigation in the Black Sea. 15.05.25, 17:25

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Sea of Azov
Black Sea
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
