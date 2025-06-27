The Ukrainian men's national volleyball team won its third victory in the League of Nations 2025 26 June 2025

The Ukrainian national team won its third victory in the men's Nations League 2025 in volleyball. In the sixth match, the national team defeated Turkey. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

In the fifth match of the group stage, the "blue-yellow" confidently defeated the Turkish national team - 3:0 (25:11, 25:22, 25:21). This is Ukraine's first victory over the Turks since 2018, which was a worthy response to three consecutive defeats in face-to-face meetings. - the message says.

After the start of the second game week with a defeat from the reigning champions - the French national team, our team managed to pull themselves together and deliver a convincing game. The most productive player was outside hitter Dmytro Yanchuk, who scored 19 points.

After six matches, Ukrainians have 3 victories and 10 points, which allows them to stay in the top 6 of the Nations League 2025 standings.

Ahead are two more matches of the second week of the Nations League: Japan (June 27), Bulgaria (June 29).

