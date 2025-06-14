The Ukrainian national volleyball team won its second victory in its debut season in the League of Nations

The Ukrainian national team continued its performance in its debut season of the Men's Volleyball Nations League with a 3:2 victory in sets against Cuba. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The men's national team continues its winning streak in the League of Nations-2025. In the second match of the group stage, the "blue-yellow" team won in a tense five-set match against the Cuban team - 3:2 (25:22, 20:25, 25:20, 17:25, 15:12) - the statement reads.

This victory became the second in a row for our volleyball players in the debut season of the prestigious tournament. The day before, the Ukrainians confidently defeated the bronze medalists of the 2024 Olympic Games - the US team (3:0).

Following the results of two games, Ukraine is in third place in the provisional standings, with 5 points in its asset.

Ahead are two more matches of the first week of the League of Nations: Brazil (June 14), Iran (June 15).

