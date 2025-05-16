$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen
09:33 AM • 3720 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 12562 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 19311 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 123046 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 150647 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 137501 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 178245 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 108176 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 02:42 PM • 151914 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 379027 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Ukrainian delegation negotiated with Kellogg and advisors of European leaders: among the topics - Putin's absence in Istanbul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1516 views

Andriy Yermak discussed with representatives of the USA, Great Britain, France and Germany the possible meeting of Zelensky and Putin, as well as the issue of ceasefire.

Ukrainian delegation negotiated with Kellogg and advisors of European leaders: among the topics - Putin's absence in Istanbul

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak with the Ukrainian delegation met with the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, as well as representatives of Great Britain, France and Germany. Among the topics at the negotiations is a possible meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, who did not arrive in Turkey, writes UNN with reference to Yermak's message in Telegram.

Details

"Together with Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, they met with US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg, National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Great Britain Jonathan Powell, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France Emmanuel Bonn and Advisor to the German Chancellor on Foreign and Security Policy Gunter Sauter. Coordinated positions before the meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul", - said Yermak.

Ukraine is ready for peace and a long-term and unconditional ceasefire. We are also ready for meetings and negotiations at the highest level. The Ukrainian delegation is in Istanbul today to achieve an unconditional ceasefire - this is our priority

- emphasized the head of the OP.

He also said that among the topics is the issue of the absence of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the negotiations.

Also an important issue is a direct meeting between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin, who for some reason did not come to Turkey

- Yermak indicated.

Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul: meeting between Turkey, the US, and Ukraine has begun16.05.25, 11:09 • 1928 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Brent
$64.29
Bitcoin
$103,404.70
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,210.05
Ethereum
$2,572.90