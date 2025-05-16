Ukrainian delegation negotiated with Kellogg and advisors of European leaders: among the topics - Putin's absence in Istanbul

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak with the Ukrainian delegation met with the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, as well as representatives of Great Britain, France and Germany. Among the topics at the negotiations is a possible meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, who did not arrive in Turkey, writes UNN with reference to Yermak's message in Telegram.

Details

"Together with Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, they met with US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg, National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Great Britain Jonathan Powell, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France Emmanuel Bonn and Advisor to the German Chancellor on Foreign and Security Policy Gunter Sauter. Coordinated positions before the meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul", - said Yermak.

Ukraine is ready for peace and a long-term and unconditional ceasefire. We are also ready for meetings and negotiations at the highest level. The Ukrainian delegation is in Istanbul today to achieve an unconditional ceasefire - this is our priority - emphasized the head of the OP.

He also said that among the topics is the issue of the absence of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the negotiations.

Also an important issue is a direct meeting between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin, who for some reason did not come to Turkey - Yermak indicated.

