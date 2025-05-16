$41.470.07
Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul: meeting between Turkey, the USA and Ukraine has begun

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

Peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations have begun in Istanbul. The meeting is being held with the participation of Turkey and the United States under the leadership of the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul: meeting between Turkey, the USA and Ukraine has begun
Russian-Ukrainian peace talks between the delegations of Turkey, the United States and Ukraine under the leadership of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have begun in Istanbul, Turkey, Anadolu reports, showing a photo from the meeting, UNN writes.

According to information received from sources in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Turkish, American and Ukrainian delegations met in the office of President Dolmabahce in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

- writes the publication.

The US delegation includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack, and US President Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, the publication writes.

The Ukrainian delegation includes Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree yesterday on the formation of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the peace talks in Istanbul.

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation. 15.05.25, 21:19 • 98042 views

The trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, which will be held in the same place, is scheduled for 12:30.

Sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry, as the publication writes, said that a series of meetings in various formats will take place in Istanbul, and the agenda includes trilateral meetings between the United States, Ukraine and Turkey, and Russia, Ukraine and Turkey.

It was reported that today in Istanbul will be Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, a US delegation led by Rubio, a Ukrainian delegation led by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and a Russian delegation led by Vladimir Medinsky, advisor to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin.

Rubio also noted that the US delegation will meet with a high-level delegation from Ukraine and participate in Russian-Ukrainian talks, the publication writes.

