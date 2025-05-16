Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul: meeting between Turkey, the USA and Ukraine has begun

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en" prefix="og: http://ogp.me/ns#"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no"> <meta name="robots" content="index, follow"> <link rel="canonical" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/uk"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="x-default" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/en"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="ar" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/ar"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="fa" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/fa"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="fr" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/fr"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="id" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/id"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="es" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/es"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="sq" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/sq"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="ku" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/ku"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="mk" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/mk"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="ru" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/ru"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="sr" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/rs"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="tr" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/tr"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="zh" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/zh"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="de" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/de"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="ps" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/ps"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="ha" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/ha"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="sw" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/sw"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="bn" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/bn"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="so" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/so"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="ms" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/ms"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="pt" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/pt"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="hr" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/hr"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="my" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/my"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="kk" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/kk"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="uz" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/uz"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="ur" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/ur"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="ug" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/ug"> <link rel="alternate" hreflang="ky" href="https://www.aa.com.tr/ky"> <link rel="shortcut icon" href="/assets/images/favicon.ico" type="image/x-icon"> <link rel="apple-touch-icon" href="/assets/images/favicon.ico"> <meta name="description" content="Anadolu Agency is a reliable source of information and accurate news from around the world."> <meta name="keywords" content="News, Turkey, World, breaking news, current events, politics, business, sports, culture, science, technology"> <meta name="author" content="Anadolu Agency"> <meta property="og:locale" content="en_US"> <meta property="og:type" content="website"> <meta property="og:title" content="Anadolu Agency"> <meta property="og:description" content="Anadolu Agency is a reliable source of information and accurate news from around the world."> <meta property="og:url" content="https://www.aa.com.tr/uk"> <meta property="og:site_name" content="Anadolu Agency"> <meta property="og:image" content="https://www.aa.com.tr/assets/images/logo-square.png"> <meta property="og:image:width" content="200"> <meta property="og:image:height" content="200"> <meta name="twitter:card" content="summary"> <meta name="twitter:title" content="Anadolu Agency"> <meta name="twitter:description" content="Anadolu Agency is a reliable source of information and accurate news from around the world."> <meta name="twitter:url" content="https://www.aa.com.tr/uk"> <meta name="twitter:image" content="https://www.aa.com.tr/assets/images/logo-square.png"> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "https://schema.org", "@type": "Organization", "name": "Anadolu Agency", "url": "https://www.aa.com.tr/uk", "logo": "https://www.aa.com.tr/assets/images/logo-square.png", "description": "Anadolu Agency is a reliable source of information and accurate news from around the world." } </script> <title>Anadolu Agency</title> <link href="/assets/css/bootstrap.min.css?v=1.0" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="/assets/css/line-awesome.min.css?v=1.0" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="/assets/css/all.min.css?v=1.0" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="/assets/css/jquery.mCustomScrollbar.min.css?v=1.0" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="/assets/css/select2.min.css?v=1.0" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="/assets/css/slick.css?v=1.0" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="/assets/css/photoswipe.css?v=1.0" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="/assets/css/default-skin.css?v=1.0" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="/assets/css/moment.min.css?v=1.0" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="/assets/css/daterangepicker.css?v=1.0" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="/assets/css/style.css?v=1.37" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="/assets/css/style-uk.css?v=1.4" rel="stylesheet"> <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=G-44582D2S32"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag() { dataLayer.push(arguments); } gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'G-44582D2S32'); </script> <script> ! function(f, b, e, v, n, t, s) { if (f.fbq) return; n = f.fbq = function() { n.callMethod ? n.callMethod.apply(n, arguments) : n.queue.push(arguments) }; if (!f._fbq) f._fbq = n; n.push = n; n.loaded = !0; n.version = '2.0'; n.queue = []; t = b.createElement(e); t.async = !0; t.src = v; s = b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(t, s) }(window, document, 'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '1478937345740409'); fbq('track', 'PageView'); </script> <noscript><img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1478937345740409&ev=PageView&noscript=1" /></noscript> </head> <body> <header class="header"> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-12"> <nav class="navbar navbar-expand-lg navbar-light"> <a class="navbar-brand" href="/uk"> <img src="/assets/images/logo.svg" alt="Anadolu Agency"> </a> <button class="navbar-toggler" type="button" data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#navbarSupportedContent" aria-controls="navbarSupportedContent" aria-expanded="false" aria-label="Toggle navigation"> <span class="navbar-toggler-icon"></span> </button> <div class="collapse navbar-collapse" id="navbarSupportedContent"> <ul class="navbar-nav mr-auto"> <li class="nav-item active"> <a class="nav-link" href="/uk">Home <span class="sr-only">(current)</span></a> </li> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link" href="/uk/turkey">Turkey</a> </li> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link" href="/uk/world">World</a> </li> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link" href="/uk/politics">Politics</a> </li> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link" href="/uk/economy">Economy</a> </li> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link" href="/uk/sports">Sports</a> </li> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link" href="/uk/culture">Culture</a> </li> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link" href="/uk/science-technology">Science & Technology</a> </li> </ul> <form class="form-inline my-2 my-lg-0 search-form" action="/uk/search"> <input class="form-control mr-sm-2" type="search" placeholder="Search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button class="btn btn-outline-success my-2 my-sm-0" type="submit"><i class="las la-search"></i></button> </form> <ul class="navbar-nav"> <li class="nav-item dropdown language-dropdown"> <a class="nav-link dropdown-toggle" href="#" id="navbarDropdown" role="button" data-toggle="dropdown" aria-haspopup="true" aria-expanded="false"> <i class="las la-globe"></i> English </a> <div class="dropdown-menu dropdown-menu-right" aria-labelledby="navbarDropdown"> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/en">English</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/ar">العربية</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/fa">فارسی</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/fr">Français</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/id">Bahasa Indonesia</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/es">Español</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/sq">Shqip</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/ku">Kurdî</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/mk">Македонски</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/ru">Русский</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/rs">Srpski</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/tr">Türkçe</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/zh">中文</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/de">Deutsch</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/ps">پښتو</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/ha">هَرْشَن هَوْسَ</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/sw">Kiswahili</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/bn">বাংলা</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/so">Soomaali</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/ms">Malay</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/pt">Português</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/hr">Hrvatski</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/my">ဗမာ</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/kk">Қазақ</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/uz">Ўзбек</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/ur">اردو</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/ug">Uyghur</a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="/ky">Кыргызча</a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </div> </div> </div> </header> <section class="home-top"> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-8"> <div class="big-news"> <a href="/uk/europe/french-police-arrest-man-suspected-of-planning-attack-during-olympics/2626396"> <figure> <picture> <source media="(max-width: 576px)" srcset="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/29/thumbs_b_c_4f751019f7e1c8c30c53c22146a8b4bb.jpg"> <img src="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/29/c_4f751019f7e1c8c30c53c22146a8b4bb.jpg" alt="French police arrest man suspected of planning attack during Olympics"> </picture> </figure> <div class="text"> <span class="category">Europe</span> <h3>French police arrest man suspected of planning attack during Olympics</h3> <p>The 18-year-old was arrested in the southern French city of Saint-Etienne</p> </div> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-4"> <div class="top-news-list"> <a href="/uk/europe/spanish-prosecutors-seek-jail-time-for-rubiales-over-world-cup-kiss/2626385"> <div class="item"> <figure> <picture> <source media="(max-width: 576px)" srcset="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/29/thumbs_b_c_2625d86081202022e56f91d10b1839a4.jpg"> <img src="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/29/c_2625d86081202022e56f91d10b1839a4.jpg" alt="Spanish prosecutors seek jail time for Rubiales over World Cup kiss"> </picture> </figure> <div class="text"> <span class="category">Europe</span> <h5>Spanish prosecutors seek jail time for Rubiales over World Cup kiss</h5> </div> </div> </a> <a href="/uk/asia-pacific/south-korea-japan-china-leaders-meet-in-seoul-for-first-time-in-4-years/2626344"> <div class="item"> <figure> <picture> <source media="(max-width: 576px)" srcset="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/27/thumbs_b_c_0996d545b2617c9c4f6412374c8c6192.jpg"> <img src="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/27/c_0996d545b2617c9c4f6412374c8c6192.jpg" alt="South Korea, Japan, China leaders meet in Seoul for first time in 4 years"> </picture> </figure> <div class="text"> <span class="category">Asia & Pacific</span> <h5>South Korea, Japan, China leaders meet in Seoul for first time in 4 years</h5> </div> </div> </a> <a href="/uk/europe/germany-recognizes-namibian-genocide-as-negotiations-on-reparations-continue/2626330"> <div class="item"> <figure> <picture> <source media="(max-width: 576px)" srcset="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/29/thumbs_b_c_045057f84b75f4c730b3f0130a16d84d.jpg"> <img src="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/29/c_045057f84b75f4c730b3f0130a16d84d.jpg" alt="Germany recognizes Namibian genocide as negotiations on reparations continue"> </picture> </figure> <div class="text"> <span class="category">Europe</span> <h5>Germany recognizes Namibian genocide as negotiations on reparations continue</h5> </div> </div> </a> <a href="/uk/middle-east/yemen-s-houthis-claim-strikes-on-us-aircraft-carrier-eisenhower-in-red-sea/2626322"> <div class="item"> <figure> <picture> <source media="(max-width: 576px)" srcset="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/29/thumbs_b_c_7d1948e0a788b2b9016892d7f6e84d6b.jpg"> <img src="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/29/c_7d1948e0a788b2b9016892d7f6e84d6b.jpg" alt="Yemen’s Houthis claim strikes on US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Red Sea"> </picture> </figure> <div class="text"> <span class="category">Middle East</span> <h5>Yemen’s Houthis claim strikes on US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Red Sea</h5> </div> </div> </a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="featured-news"> <div class="container"> <h2 class="title">Featured News</h2> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-4"> <a href="/uk/americas/dozens-of-pro-palestine-protesters-arrested-at-university-of-california-los-angeles/2626287"> <div class="item"> <figure> <picture> <source media="(max-width: 576px)" srcset="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/29/thumbs_b_c_102a7676f3f4f9f526663a4b9990265c.jpg"> <img src="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/29/c_102a7676f3f4f9f526663a4b9990265c.jpg" alt="Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested at University of California, Los Angeles"> </picture> </figure> <div class="text"> <span class="category">Americas</span> <h3>Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested at University of California, Los Angeles</h3> <p>Police dismantle encampment after declaring it unlawful</p> </div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="col-md-4"> <a href="/uk/world/icj-orders-israel-to-halt-military-offensive-in-rafah/2625975"> <div class="item"> <figure> <picture> <source media="(max-width: 576px)" srcset="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/24/thumbs_b_c_75e315f4294d6a294457508924714124.jpg"> <img src="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/24/c_75e315f4294d6a294457508924714124.jpg" alt="ICJ orders Israel to halt military offensive in Rafah"> </picture> </figure> <div class="text"> <span class="category">World</span> <h3>ICJ orders Israel to halt military offensive in Rafah</h3> <p>Court says situation in Rafah has deteriorated further since last order</p> </div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="col-md-4"> <a href="/uk/turkey/turkish-football-federation-announces-jose-mourinho-as-new-coach-of-national-team/2625820"> <div class="item"> <figure> <picture> <source media="(max-width: 576px)" srcset="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/25/thumbs_b_c_8299299465c061550109922d64e64fa0.jpg"> <img src="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/25/c_8299299465c061550109922d64e64fa0.jpg" alt="Turkish Football Federation announces Jose Mourinho as new coach of national team"> </picture> </figure> <div class="text"> <span class="category">Turkey</span> <h3>Turkish Football Federation announces Jose Mourinho as new coach of national team</h3> <p>Mourinho, 61, has coached many European giants such as Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United</p> </div> </div> </a> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="home-news-list"> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-8"> <div class="news-list"> <div class="item"> <a href="/uk/europe/austrian-minister-says-eu-membership-of-ukraine-western-balkans-unrealistic-in-next-years/2626284"> <figure> <picture> <source media="(max-width: 576px)" srcset="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/29/thumbs_b_c_242c9802f3d08361f3b09e514b9e9418.jpg"> <img src="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/29/c_242c9802f3d08361f3b09e514b9e9418.jpg" alt="Austrian minister says EU membership of Ukraine, Western Balkans ‘unrealistic’ in next years"> </picture> </figure> <div class="text"> <span class="category">Europe</span> <h4>Austrian minister says EU membership of Ukraine, Western Balkans ‘unrealistic’ in next years</h4> <p>Karoline Edtstadler says EU needs to focus on internal reforms to become capable of enlargement</p> </div> </a> </div> <div class="item"> <a href="/uk/europe/french-farmers-block-roads-near-spanish-border-demanding-eu-action/2626277"> <figure> <picture> <source media="(max-width: 576px)" srcset="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/29/thumbs_b_c_46a8c1422f0688b67849f28e62267706.jpg"> <img src="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/29/c_46a8c1422f0688b67849f28e62267706.jpg" alt="French farmers block roads near Spanish border, demanding EU action"> </picture> </figure> <div class="text"> <span class="category">Europe</span> <h4>French farmers block roads near Spanish border, demanding EU action</h4> <p>Farmers protest against cheap imports, environmental regulations, and other issues</p> </div> </a> </div> <div class="item"> <a href="/uk/europe/eu-parliament-passes-law-to-restore-nature-across-europe/2626272"> <figure> <picture> <source media="(max-width: 576px)" srcset="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/04/16/thumbs_b_c_59d3011c21a94d92054456e772945f03.jpg"> <img src="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/04/16/c_59d3011c21a94d92054456e772945f03.jpg" alt="EU Parliament passes law to restore nature across Europe"> </picture> </figure> <div class="text"> <span class="category">Europe</span> <h4>EU Parliament passes law to restore nature across Europe</h4> <p>The Nature Restoration Law is a key element of the EU's biodiversity strategy</p> </div> </a> </div> <div class="item"> <a href="/uk/europe/dutch-parliament-approves-bill-to-partially-ban-burqa/2626266"> <figure> <picture> <source media="(max-width: 576px)" srcset="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/29/thumbs_b_c_063d0d56a24f454f15e867f4f2677d49.jpg"> <img src="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/29/c_063d0d56a24f454f15e867f4f2677d49.jpg" alt="Dutch parliament approves bill to partially ban burqa"> </picture> </figure> <div class="text"> <span class="category">Europe</span> <h4>Dutch parliament approves bill to partially ban burqa</h4> <p>Bill proposes ban on face-covering clothing in specific locations, including educational and healthcare facilities, government buildings, and public transportation</p> </div> </a> </div> <div class="item"> <a href="/uk/asia-pacific/russian-defense-minister-arrives-in-uzbekistan/2626258"> <figure> <picture> <source media="(max-width: 576px)" srcset="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/29/thumbs_b_c_3f1241b9b02503c152b2740278f0771c.jpg"> <img src="https://cdnuploads.aa.com.tr/uploads/Contents/2024/05/29/c

Russian-Ukrainian peace talks between the delegations of Turkey, the United States and Ukraine under the leadership of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have begun in Istanbul, Turkey, Anadolu reports, showing a photo from the meeting, UNN writes.

According to information received from sources in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Turkish, American and Ukrainian delegations met in the office of President Dolmabahce in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan - writes the publication.

The US delegation includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack, and US President Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, the publication writes.

The Ukrainian delegation includes Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree yesterday on the formation of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the peace talks in Istanbul.

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

The trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, which will be held in the same place, is scheduled for 12:30.

Sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry, as the publication writes, said that a series of meetings in various formats will take place in Istanbul, and the agenda includes trilateral meetings between the United States, Ukraine and Turkey, and Russia, Ukraine and Turkey.

It was reported that today in Istanbul will be Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, a US delegation led by Rubio, a Ukrainian delegation led by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and a Russian delegation led by Vladimir Medinsky, advisor to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin.

Rubio also noted that the US delegation will meet with a high-level delegation from Ukraine and participate in Russian-Ukrainian talks, the publication writes.