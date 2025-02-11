The Ukrainian Armed Forces received a new field kitchen “Marichka”: what are its advantages

The Ministry of Defense has codified and authorized the use of the Marichka field kitchen, which is designed for 250 people and, thanks to an optimized heating system, prepares meals faster and uses less fuel. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Defense has codified and authorized the use of the Marichka field kitchen in the Armed Forces. The kitchen is designed to prepare meals in the field for a unit of up to 250 people. The Marichka field kitchen was manufactured by a Ukrainian company to replace Soviet models. The manufacturer listened to the military's request to modernize and improve the preparation of hot meals in the field - the statement said.

It is noted that the manufacturers also took into account the advantages of the field kitchen of the army of one of the NATO countries. The new kitchen is built on a uniaxial truck trailer chassis.

Compared to the Soviet model, the Ukrainian Marichka has a number of advantages. In particular, with similar dimensions to the domestic model, it can cook twice as many first and second courses. In addition, the kitchen has two 55-liter ovens, the necessary utensils and technical containers. "Marichka runs on diesel or solid fuel. Thanks to an optimized heating system, it cooks food faster and uses less fuel. The built-in modular umbrella cover allows the staff not to install an additional tent, which saves time for deployment to the working position - the Defense Ministry added.

