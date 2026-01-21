$43.180.08
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
02:44 PM • 15420 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
02:30 PM • 13236 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 24561 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 29975 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 19402 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 20985 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasons
January 20, 08:12 PM • 38710 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 57969 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 49960 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
The state will provide grants of up to UAH 3,000 for "winter admission" for priority categories of applicants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

The state will provide up to UAH 3,000 per month for studying on the "winter zero course" for applicants from occupied territories, military personnel, veterans, and those released from captivity. This applies to individuals who did not manage to enter higher education institutions, military personnel, veterans, and those discharged from military service after February 24, 2022.

The state will provide grants of up to UAH 3,000 for "winter admission" for priority categories of applicants

The state will provide up to UAH 3,000 per month for studying on the "winter zero course" for applicants from temporarily occupied and combat territories, military personnel, veterans, and those released from captivity or service after February 24, 2022. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, writes UNN.

The state will provide targeted support for studying on the "winter admission" zero course to those categories of applicants who need it most

- the message says.

The state will provide a grant of up to UAH 3,000 for each month of full-time study on the zero course to:

  • persons who did not have time to enter higher education institutions because they left temporarily occupied territories, territories of active hostilities, or reside in territories of possible hostilities;
    • military personnel who are serving (with the consent of the command to study);
      • veterans and all those released from captivity by the aggressor country;
        • persons discharged from military service after February 24, 2022.

          250,000 men aged 25+ are studying in universities: the Verkhovna Rada is preparing to restrict deferments11.01.26, 12:40 • 8197 views

          Olga Rozgon

