The state will provide grants of up to UAH 3,000 for "winter admission" for priority categories of applicants

The state will provide up to UAH 3,000 per month for studying on the "winter zero course" for applicants from temporarily occupied and combat territories, military personnel, veterans, and those released from captivity or service after February 24, 2022. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, writes UNN.

The state will provide targeted support for studying on the "winter admission" zero course to those categories of applicants who need it most - the message says.

The state will provide a grant of up to UAH 3,000 for each month of full-time study on the zero course to:

persons who did not have time to enter higher education institutions because they left temporarily occupied territories, territories of active hostilities, or reside in territories of possible hostilities;

military personnel who are serving (with the consent of the command to study);

veterans and all those released from captivity by the aggressor country;

persons discharged from military service after February 24, 2022.

