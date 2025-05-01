$41.470.09
Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business
11:10 AM • 14674 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 25728 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

08:40 AM • 39648 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 179377 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 118465 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 147034 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 09:29 AM • 219168 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 241015 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

April 30, 08:43 AM • 335207 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

April 30, 06:47 AM • 138289 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The state of implementation of the Law on the State Language is gradually improving: the trend continued in 2024 - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3804 views

In 2024, almost 50,000 Ukrainians received certificates of proficiency in the state language. 18 audio guides and theatrical productions were launched abroad.

The state of implementation of the Law on the State Language is gradually improving: the trend continued in 2024 - report

Last year, almost 50,000 Ukrainians received certificates of proficiency in the state language for official purposes. Another 118 people confirmed their knowledge of Ukrainian at a level sufficient for obtaining citizenship.

In 2024, another 18 new audio guides were launched in leading museums around the world for Ukrainian-speaking visitors, and a number of countries presented theatrical performances in Ukrainian.

This is reported by UNN with a reference to the report of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Taras Kremin.

Details

According to the National Commission, 48,912 certificates of proficiency in the state language for official needs were issued in 2024. For comparison: 71,983 were issued in 2023, 62,578 in 2022, and 83,870 certificates in 2021. Of those issued in 2024, 36,020 (73.6%) documents certify fluency in the language at the required level. In 2023, this figure reached 86.1%.

The introduction of a new type of task - writing text, the abolition of which in 2021 caused comments from the Commissioner, probably influenced the decrease, because such changes made it impossible to provide a full assessment of the level of proficiency in the state language by candidates for public office.

This, in turn, could negatively affect the ability of such persons to write documents in an official business style and properly perform their official duties. In this regard, the language task in the exam was restored.

 In 2024, 118 people received state certificates confirming their proficiency in the state language at an average level sufficient to acquire citizenship (compared to 722 people in 2023 and 745 in 2022).

As of the end of 2024, the exam could be taken in 53 institutions throughout Ukraine, with the exception of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. The largest number of examination centers operated in the city of Kyiv - 13.

In some regions, the exam could only be taken in the regional center. According to the Commission, the available infrastructure and resources provided sufficient opportunities for those wishing to take the exam.

Additionally

According to Article 9 of the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language", senior officials of the state, civil servants, police officers, other law enforcement and intelligence agencies, educators, scientists, doctors, prosecutors, judges, officials of state and communal ownership enterprises are obliged to speak Ukrainian and use it in their professional activities.

According to Article 7 of the same Law, persons seeking to obtain Ukrainian citizenship must also confirm their knowledge of the Ukrainian language at the appropriate level. The first exams took place in July 2022, after the adoption of Cabinet Resolution No. 409 of April 14 of the same year.

From January 1, 2024, the list of tasks was expanded (text writing was added) and the duration of the exam was increased: for candidates for positions - from 30 to 60 minutes, for persons seeking citizenship - from 120 to 150 minutes.

Ukrainian language abroad

In 2024, a number of measures were taken to promote the Ukrainian language abroad and meet the language needs of Ukrainians living or temporarily staying outside the country due to hostilities.

The main areas of this work included: cooperation with public organizations of foreign Ukrainians, funding of educational and cultural initiatives, providing language support to displaced persons, as well as promoting Ukrainian through diplomacy.

Last year, with financial support of $211,990, 207 events were held in 40 countries to promote knowledge of Ukrainian language, literature, history, culture and traditions.

Educational and cultural centers, as well as public organizations, received textbooks, books, audio and photographic materials. Camps were organized for children, in which participants learned about Ukrainian history and traditions, as well as improved their proficiency in the state language.

Introduction of Ukrainian-language audio guides in leading museums

Under the patronage of the First Lady of Ukraine, in 2024, the initiative to introduce Ukrainian-language audio guides in leading museums and tourist sites around the world continued. This project, launched in 2019, is an important tool of cultural diplomacy.

As of March 2025, there are 95 audio guides in Ukrainian in 51 countries around the world, including in museums, archaeological parks, palaces and tourist routes. In 2024, another 18 new audio guides were launched abroad for Ukrainian-speaking visitors.

Ukrainian-language theatrical productions and screenings abroad

Special attention was paid to organizing screenings of Ukrainian-language films and theatrical performances abroad. Among them are the production of "Caligula", presented in France, "City of Mary", which was shown in France and Lithuania, "Rainbow on Saltivka" - in Germany, "Nobody died today" - in Lithuania and "Giraffe Mons" - in Germany.

Ukrainian film projects were included in the programs of international film festivals such as Cinecity Brighton Film Festival in Great Britain and Trieste Film Festival in Italy.

Documentary films, created in cooperation with the Franco-German TV channel ARTE, were presented in Germany, the Netherlands and Estonia - as part of the "European Capital of Culture 2024" initiative.

Protection of language rights of Ukrainians abroad

Active cooperation with international partners was aimed at protecting the language rights of Ukrainians abroad, in particular the right of children to receive education in Ukrainian, as well as to draw attention to the crimes of linguocide in the temporarily occupied territories. The issues of preparing for granting the Ukrainian language the status of an official language of the European Union and creating conditions for its study by foreigners were also raised.

Five years since the entry into force

of the Law on the State Language have become a confirmation of the irreversibility of the processes of establishing the Ukrainian language in all spheres of life. Its support and development require constant attention from the state and society, - the document states.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCulture
European Union
France
Lithuania
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Ukraine
