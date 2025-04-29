$41.740.01
World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year
08:02 AM • 11244 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 18035 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 19320 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 19777 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 25714 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 55008 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 57461 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 42219 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 35205 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 48240 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

In Ukraine, 58% of citizens oppose studying Russian in schools - survey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

The survey showed that 58% of Ukrainians oppose studying Russian in schools. Most supporters of studying Russian are in the south and among Russian speakers.

In Ukraine, 58% of citizens oppose studying Russian in schools - survey

In Ukraine, the proportion of those who believe that Russian should not be studied at all in Ukrainian schools continues to increase - in 2023 there were 52%, now - 58%. At the same time, the number of those who believe that Russian should be studied in schools decreased from 42% to 38%. These are the results of a national survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, writes UNN.

Details

KMI also reported that among the 38% who believe that Russian should be studied, only 9% want it to be studied at the level of Ukrainian or at least at a higher level than other foreign languages. The remaining 29% believe that it should be studied at the level of other foreign languages or even at a lower level.

The study also showed that the number of those who would like Russian to continue to be studied in schools is increasing from West to East. In the West of Ukraine, 25% believe that Russian should be studied (a decrease from 32% in 2023), compared to 72% (an increase from 65% in 2023). In the Center, 36% already believe that Russian should be studied in schools (42% in 2023), compared to 61% (53% in 2023).

At the same time, in the southern regions, the situation has not changed since 2023 and a near-parity division remains - 51% believe that Russian should be studied (mostly at the level of other foreign languages or a lower level), and 44% believe that it should not be studied at all. It is worth noting that in 2019, only 1% of respondents in the South believed that Russian should not be studied.

Almost 80% of Ukrainians are against holding elections without security guarantees - poll27.03.25, 14:31 • 21679 views

In eastern Ukraine, compared to 2023, more people are against learning Russian - from 23% to 36%. 57% support learning Russian (61% in 2023).

Among respondents who speak Ukrainian at home, 66% are against learning Russian in schools. At the same time, 31% allow its study. Among those who speak Ukrainian and Russian equally, opinions are divided equally - 48% are against learning Russian in schools, and 49% are in favor.

Among respondents who speak Russian at home, 66% believe that Russian can be studied in schools. Every fourth Russian-speaking respondent is against studying Russian.

Reference

The survey was conducted by the Kyiv International Institute on February 14-March 4, 2025. It was attended by 1029 respondents. The survey was conducted with adult (aged 18 and older) citizens of Ukraine who at the time of the survey resided in the territory of Ukraine controlled by the Government of Ukraine. The statistical error is 4.1%.

Addition

The head of the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine, Oleksiy Chernyshov, said that in Ukraine in recent years, the sense of national identity among citizens of our country has significantly strengthened.

78% of Ukrainians consider Ukrainian their native language, while in 2006 it was 52%. In addition, 64% of Ukrainians are proud of the Flag, 63.5% of the Coat of Arms, and 61% of the Anthem of Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEducation
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Ukraine
Kyiv
