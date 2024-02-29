The sowing season has started in Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43816 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 172921 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101522 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 349381 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284323 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207609 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241281 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253971 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160105 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372692 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 141973 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 110790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104867 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96344 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 97212 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 172921 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 349381 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 237617 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284323 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 2342 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30197 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 48416 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36582 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 105451 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The sowing season has started in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 59942 views

As of the end of February, farmers in four regions of Ukraine started sowing 22.3 thou hectares of spring wheat, barley and peas.

The sowing season has started in Ukraine

The sowing of spring crops has started in Ukraine, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Agrarians in four regions - Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson - have started sowing spring grains and legumes. They are sowing wheat, barley and peas," the statement said.

As of the end of February, 22.3 thou hectares have already been sown. Of these, 0.8 thou hectares of wheat, 11.4 thou hectares of barley and 10.2 thou hectares of peas.

In particular:

  • in Odesa region - 7.8 thou hectares of barley and 7.1 thou hectares of peas;
  • in Mykolaiv region - 3.5 thou hectares of barley and 2.4 thou hectares of peas;
  • 0.8 thou hectares of wheat and 0.5 thou hectares of peas were sown in Vinnytsia region;
  • in Kherson region - 0.05 thou hectares of barley and 0.15 thou hectares of peas.

Harvest 2023: Ukraine harvested 79.2 million tons of new crops29.12.23, 16:58 • 101403 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyAgronomy news
Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Kherson
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87