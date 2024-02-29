The sowing season has started in Ukraine

The sowing of spring crops has started in Ukraine, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Agrarians in four regions - Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson - have started sowing spring grains and legumes. They are sowing wheat, barley and peas," the statement said.

As of the end of February, 22.3 thou hectares have already been sown. Of these, 0.8 thou hectares of wheat, 11.4 thou hectares of barley and 10.2 thou hectares of peas.

In particular:

in Odesa region - 7.8 thou hectares of barley and 7.1 thou hectares of peas;

in Mykolaiv region - 3.5 thou hectares of barley and 2.4 thou hectares of peas;

0.8 thou hectares of wheat and 0.5 thou hectares of peas were sown in Vinnytsia region;

in Kherson region - 0.05 thou hectares of barley and 0.15 thou hectares of peas.

