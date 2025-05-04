253 battles took place on the front during the day: The enemy is pressing in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsk directions

During the day of May 3, 253 combat clashes took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The occupiers are most actively pressing in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of May 4, reports UNN.

Details

According to operational information, as of 08:00 on 04.05.2025, 253 combat clashes were recorded on the front during the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile and 81 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, used two missiles and 158 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 6384 shellings, 113 of them from reactive salvo fire systems, and involved 2760 kamikaze drones for destruction - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Mkhi, Chernihiv region; Myropilske, Krasnopillia, Chernatske, Sumy region; Shevchenko Pershe, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Komyshuvakha, Donetsk region; Temirivka, Novodarivka, Gulyaypole, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

Yesterday, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two command posts, five artillery pieces, one electronic warfare station, seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, two UAV control points and one enemy air defense asset.

Situation by directions

Over the past day, five combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk.

Six attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Kupyansk direction. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of the settlement of Zahryzove and in the directions of Novosynove and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Lypove, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, Torske and in the direction of Hryhorivka.

In the Siversky direction, the aggressor attacked in the direction of Ivano-Dar'ivka and Hryhorivka. In general, three combat clashes took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy assaults in the area of Chasovoy Yar and in the direction of Maisky, Predtechino and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks in the area of Toretsk and near Krymske and Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 113 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Promin, Shevchenko, Oleksandropil, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka and in the direction of Romanivka, Malynivka, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 66 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Burlatske, Novosilka, Rivnopil, Privilne and in the direction of Odradne, Zelene Pole, Novopol, Shevchenko and Bahatyr.

Over the past day, no combat clashes were recorded in the Hulyaypilsky direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Novodanylivka, Novopokrovka and Kamyanske, the invaders carried out three futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

Over the past day, in the Pridneprovsky direction, the enemy once unsuccessfully tried to approach the fortifications of our defenders.

23 combat clashes took place in the Kursk direction. The enemy carried out 256 artillery shellings, 10 of them from reactive salvo fire systems, carried out seven air strikes, dropping 15 guided air bombs.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Let us remind you

Over the past day, on the Russian-Ukrainian front, the Defense Forces eliminated two enemy aircraft, a number of units of military equipment and 1340 military personnel of the Russian army.

