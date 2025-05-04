253 battles took place on the front during the day: The enemy is pressing in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsk directions

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 30035 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 78171 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 73569 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 57842 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 71969 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 70645 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 58918 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 73869 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 104115 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46934 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
5.3m/s
46%
742 mm
Popular news

Explosions heard in Kyiv: the capital is under attack by UAVs, air defense is working

May 3, 09:35 PM • 13944 views

Hostile shelling of the capital: debris fell in several areas, city authorities reported numerous fires

May 3, 10:04 PM • 8436 views

Attack on Kyiv: there are victims, including children

May 3, 11:29 PM • 14848 views

Russian forces advanced in five directions, the Armed Forces are counterattacking: ISW maps

03:17 AM • 10507 views

"Shahed" attack on Kyiv: the number of victims has increased to 11

05:03 AM • 8334 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 73569 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 41081 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 72897 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 81289 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 104115 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

04:30 AM • 3272 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 32857 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 70645 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 32684 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 35720 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

253 battles took place on the front during the day: The enemy is pressing in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsk directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

During the day, 253 combat clashes took place on the front, the greatest activity of the occupiers is recorded in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsky directions. The enemy launched 2 missile and 81 air strikes.

253 battles took place on the front during the day: The enemy is pressing in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsk directions

During the day of May 3, 253 combat clashes took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The occupiers are most actively pressing in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of May 4, reports UNN.

Details

According to operational information, as of 08:00 on 04.05.2025, 253 combat clashes were recorded on the front during the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile and 81 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, used two missiles and 158 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 6384 shellings, 113 of them from reactive salvo fire systems, and involved 2760 kamikaze drones for destruction

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Mkhi, Chernihiv region; Myropilske, Krasnopillia, Chernatske, Sumy region; Shevchenko Pershe, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Komyshuvakha, Donetsk region; Temirivka, Novodarivka, Gulyaypole, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

Yesterday, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two command posts, five artillery pieces, one electronic warfare station, seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, two UAV control points and one enemy air defense asset.

Situation by directions

Over the past day, five combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk.

Six attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Kupyansk direction. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of the settlement of Zahryzove and in the directions of Novosynove and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Lypove, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, Torske and in the direction of Hryhorivka.

In the Siversky direction, the aggressor attacked in the direction of Ivano-Dar'ivka and Hryhorivka. In general, three combat clashes took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy assaults in the area of Chasovoy Yar and in the direction of Maisky, Predtechino and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks in the area of Toretsk and near Krymske and Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 113 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Promin, Shevchenko, Oleksandropil, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka and in the direction of Romanivka, Malynivka, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 66 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Burlatske, Novosilka, Rivnopil, Privilne and in the direction of Odradne, Zelene Pole, Novopol, Shevchenko and Bahatyr.

Over the past day, no combat clashes were recorded in the Hulyaypilsky direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Novodanylivka, Novopokrovka and Kamyanske, the invaders carried out three futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

Over the past day, in the Pridneprovsky direction, the enemy once unsuccessfully tried to approach the fortifications of our defenders.

23 combat clashes took place in the Kursk direction. The enemy carried out 256 artillery shellings, 10 of them from reactive salvo fire systems, carried out seven air strikes, dropping 15 guided air bombs.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Let us remind you

Over the past day, on the Russian-Ukrainian front, the Defense Forces eliminated two enemy aircraft, a number of units of military equipment and 1340 military personnel of the Russian army.

Russian forces advanced in five directions, the Armed Forces are counterattacking: ISW maps04.05.25, 05:17 • 10487 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$96,053.00
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,845.80