The situation on the right bank of Kyiv has worsened to the level of the left bank - Yasno

$43.260.18
50.530.38
ukenru
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 4338 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 8352 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 15296 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 16288 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 20973 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 30963 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 47916 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 35729 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 33931 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 59785 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1m/s
88%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia continues to lose ground in Central Asia - Center for Countering DisinformationJanuary 13, 05:44 AM • 11396 views
Kyiv and part of the region switched to emergency blackouts: Ministry of Energy explainedJanuary 13, 06:39 AM • 4446 views
Russians attacked DTEK TPP on January 13: equipment damagedJanuary 13, 06:52 AM • 5640 views
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attemptJanuary 13, 08:16 AM • 18893 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 20984 views
Publications
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 15300 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 21042 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 59785 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 54415 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 60007 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 464 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 44686 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 39143 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 44294 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 46060 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Film
Series

The situation on the right bank of Kyiv has worsened to the level of the left bank - Yasno

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko announced emergency power outages throughout Kyiv. The situation on the right bank of the capital has worsened to the level of the left bank.

The situation on the right bank of Kyiv has worsened to the level of the left bank - Yasno

The situation on the right bank of Kyiv, to put it very simply, has worsened to the level of the left bank. This was announced by Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

What is the status in the capital now. The entire city is experiencing emergency blackouts. To put it very simply, the situation on the right bank has worsened to the level of the left bank.

- Kovalenko reported.

In addition, a large number of requests are being made to the grids regarding power problems.

It must be understood that the resource of the brigades is limited. And it turns out that approximately 70% of call-outs are conditionally false. That is, people make requests because there is less light than expected. Or problems in buildings. And only 30% are real problems where the intervention of grid brigades is needed. I strongly ask you to leave real requests. Because there are a lot of accidents and we want the resource to be used where it is really needed.

- Kovalenko summarized.

Kyiv and 7 regions are without power after a new Russian attack on energy infrastructure; forced outages are in effect - Ministry of Energy13.01.26, 10:40 • 2654 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv