The situation on the right bank of Kyiv has worsened to the level of the left bank - Yasno

The situation on the right bank of Kyiv, to put it very simply, has worsened to the level of the left bank. This was announced by Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

What is the status in the capital now. The entire city is experiencing emergency blackouts. To put it very simply, the situation on the right bank has worsened to the level of the left bank. - Kovalenko reported.

In addition, a large number of requests are being made to the grids regarding power problems.

It must be understood that the resource of the brigades is limited. And it turns out that approximately 70% of call-outs are conditionally false. That is, people make requests because there is less light than expected. Or problems in buildings. And only 30% are real problems where the intervention of grid brigades is needed. I strongly ask you to leave real requests. Because there are a lot of accidents and we want the resource to be used where it is really needed. - Kovalenko summarized.

Kyiv and 7 regions are without power after a new Russian attack on energy infrastructure; forced outages are in effect - Ministry of Energy