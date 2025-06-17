The situation on the real estate market remains difficult due to military risks - NBU

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 30981 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 83777 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 87245 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 142946 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 130153 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 141156 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 120643 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 105092 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 177638 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83064 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
5.8m/s
68%
749mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualtiesJune 17, 05:19 AM • 67262 views
Trump convenes US National Security Council after G7 summit: the reason has been revealed Former US President Donald Trump has convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss national security issues. This was reported by his spokesperson Liz Harrington. According to her, the meeting will focus on a wide range of topics, including the situation in Ukraine, the rise of China, and threats from Iran and North Korea. "President Trump remains deeply concerned about the threats facing our nation, and he is committed to providing strong leadership to protect American interests," Harrington said. The meeting comes shortly after the G7 summit in Italy, where world leaders discussed similar issues. It is likely that Trump will use the meeting to share his views on these issues and outline his own approach to national security.June 17, 06:04 AM • 57542 views
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in Nyvky06:45 AM • 107482 views
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General. 08:28 AM • 37176 views
The Trump administration curtailed a pressure group on Russia regarding negotiations with Ukraine - Reuters 11:16 AM • 22932 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 228521 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 252604 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 277446 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 348879 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 402297 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Klymenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Kyiv
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 71504 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 86915 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 149367 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 117552 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78691 views
Actual
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kalibr (missile family)
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

The situation on the real estate market remains difficult due to military risks - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

The real estate market of Ukraine has slowed down due to military risks and financing difficulties. The NBU is developing measures to support mortgages and implement EU norms.

The situation on the real estate market remains difficult due to military risks - NBU

The situation on the real estate market remains difficult, as the number of transactions concluded is not growing as actively as before. This is due to both military risks and the risks of financing the real estate market itself, said Pervin Dadashova, Director of the Financial Stability Department of the National Bank of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The situation with the real estate market has deteriorated somewhat recently. The number of transactions concluded is not growing as rapidly as it used to be. The recovery factors that took place in the first year after the full-scale invasion are slowly running out. Currently, mortgages finance a small share of transactions, although the affordable offer from eOselia continues to be in effect, but unfortunately this impetus has a rather weak impact on the overall activity of the real estate market.

- Dadashova explained.

She also added that housing acquisition is not very active, which is due to both military risks and the risks of financing the real estate market itself.

Despite the fact that housing affordability indicators remain at historically low levels, the price to rent, the price to income, they are quite moderate by Ukrainian comparisons, but this does not encourage more active housing acquisition, because the market is very constrained by military risks. On the other hand, what constrains the market and affects the dynamics of mortgages is also significant risks of financing the real estate market itself and the construction market.

- Dadashova explained.

In Ukraine, macroeconomic risk has increased in the last six months, including risks to capital and profitability - NBU17.06.25, 12:56 • 1646 views

The official noted that the NBU has provided for a number of steps that will help to cope with the risks associated with the impossibility of developing mortgages.

In our mortgage development strategy, we have provided for steps to respond to all the key challenges associated with the risks associated with the impossibility of active mortgage development. This concerns improving the conditions of state support and calibrating support through eOselia, and introducing mechanisms that rely more on the liquidity of the banks themselves. This also concerns certain infrastructural changes, improvement of market regulation.

- said the Director of the Financial Stability Department of the NBU.

Dadashova added that EU norms are also being actively implemented into Ukrainian legislation, which regulate the relationship between creditors and borrowers under a mortgage.

Also, the implementation of the norms of the European Union into Ukrainian legislation regarding the relationship between creditors and borrowers under a mortgage

- Dadashova explained.

Supplement

Members of the NBU Monetary Policy Committee suggest a return to easing monetary policy in the second half of 2025, however, due to inflationary risks, the NBU may keep the discount rate at the current level for longer.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyReal Estate
National Bank of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9