Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 2312 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
06:29 AM • 45408 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
05:57 AM • 59254 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 116590 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 106424 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 128839 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 111924 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 103591 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 176286 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 82554 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
In Ukraine, macroeconomic risk has increased in the last six months, including risks to capital and profitability - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 772 views

The risk of capital and profitability has increased in the last six months, and credit and currency risks have decreased. Despite the war, the risks are moderate, which gives room for the development of banks.

In Ukraine, macroeconomic risk has increased in the last six months, including risks to capital and profitability - NBU

As of today, an increased macroeconomic risk remains, in particular the risk of capital and the risk of profitability. At the same time, credit and currency risks have decreased, said Pervin Dadashova, Director of the Financial Stability Department of the National Bank of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Macroeconomic risk remains elevated. However, the existing imbalances associated with the war are more than offset by international aid, which significantly reduces them.

- Dadashova said.

The NBU representative also added that the risk of capital and the risk of profitability have increased over the past six months. This negatively affected capital adequacy ratios.

The risk of capital has increased over the past six months, as well as the risk of profitability. The main reason is the retrospective taxation of banks' profits. Accordingly, this fact reduced profitability and also negatively affected capital adequacy ratios. However, its reserves remain sufficient for banks to be resilient to possible challenges.

- she explained.

The Director of the Financial Stability Department also said that credit and currency risks have decreased.

The credit risk for corporations has decreased, as businesses' assessment of their future activities has improved, and the level of corporate defaults has also decreased. The level of currency risk has also decreased, primarily because the limits of exchange rate fluctuations have decreased.

- Dadashova said.

The Head of the Financial Stability Department also stressed that the value of risks remains moderate for the six-month outlook, despite the ongoing full-scale war.

It is worth emphasizing that for more than two years, despite the full-scale war, the average value of risks for a six-month period remains close to a moderate estimate of four out of ten possible. That is, the background for the financial sector, and the banking sector in particular, leaves room for further activity and expansion of operations.

- Dadashova said.

Addition

Members of the NBU Monetary Policy Committee expect a return to easing monetary policy in the second half of 2025, but due to inflationary risks, the NBU may keep the discount rate at the current level for longer.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyFinance
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
