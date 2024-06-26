The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector and Kharkiv region: General Staff on the situation at the front

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 72149 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 80742 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 101132 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 178781 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 224245 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138075 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365656 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180995 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149240 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197710 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 53165 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 60589 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79207 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64338 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 18362 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 72149 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 66866 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 80742 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 81634 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 101132 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 7312 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10467 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14812 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36026 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37729 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector and Kharkiv region: General Staff on the situation at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24335 views

According to the General Staff's report, the number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 99, with the hottest spots in the Pokrovsk sector and Kharkiv region.

The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector and Kharkiv region: General Staff on the situation at the front

The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 99. The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector and Kharkiv region. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 19:00, reports UNN.

"Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been increasing the pace of offensive and assault actions, looking for ways to penetrate our defense and try to drive Ukrainian units from the occupied lines. The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 99. The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector and in Kharkiv region. At the same time, Ukrainian defenders are giving a worthy rebuff to the occupiers, destroying personnel and equipment," the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, two hostile attacks are currently underway in the area of Vovchansk. Another seven enemy attacks in the sector were repelled - near Lypky and in the area of Vovchansk. Today's activity of the invaders in the sector resulted in the loss of 124 people killed and wounded. Three artillery systems, four vehicles and a unit of special equipment were destroyed. Enemy casualties are still being counted.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled seven assault attacks by occupation forces near Sinkivka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka and Stepova Novoselivka since the beginning of the day. A firefight is currently ongoing near the latter.

Eleven attempts by the enemy to improve their tactical position failed in the Liman sector. The enemy continues two attacks in the areas of Nevske and Makiivka. The situation is under control. The aggressor attacked the territory of Serebryansky forest with four multiple rocket launchers.

In the Northern sector, the occupation army continues to be active in the areas of Bilohorivka, Spirne and Rozdolivka. Four attacks of the Russian invaders were repelled, five more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the number of occupants' attacks increased to seven. The enemy is making the main efforts to attack the city of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovske sector, the invaders are not slowing down their offensive. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked Ukrainian defenses 34 times. Twenty-three of the aggressor's assaults failed, and 11 more attacks are ongoing.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove sector. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been attacking, in particular, near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. The total number of attacks here has increased to seven.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, five enemy assault operations were unsuccessful. No positions were lost.

"In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly," the General Staff added.

The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsky and Limansky directions - General Staff26.06.24, 14:05 • 21547 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Toretsk
Kurakhovo
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40