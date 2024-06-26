The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector and Kharkiv region: General Staff on the situation at the front

The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 99. The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector and Kharkiv region. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 19:00, reports UNN.

"Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been increasing the pace of offensive and assault actions, looking for ways to penetrate our defense and try to drive Ukrainian units from the occupied lines. The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 99. The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector and in Kharkiv region. At the same time, Ukrainian defenders are giving a worthy rebuff to the occupiers, destroying personnel and equipment," the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, two hostile attacks are currently underway in the area of Vovchansk. Another seven enemy attacks in the sector were repelled - near Lypky and in the area of Vovchansk. Today's activity of the invaders in the sector resulted in the loss of 124 people killed and wounded. Three artillery systems, four vehicles and a unit of special equipment were destroyed. Enemy casualties are still being counted.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled seven assault attacks by occupation forces near Sinkivka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka and Stepova Novoselivka since the beginning of the day. A firefight is currently ongoing near the latter.

Eleven attempts by the enemy to improve their tactical position failed in the Liman sector. The enemy continues two attacks in the areas of Nevske and Makiivka. The situation is under control. The aggressor attacked the territory of Serebryansky forest with four multiple rocket launchers.

In the Northern sector, the occupation army continues to be active in the areas of Bilohorivka, Spirne and Rozdolivka. Four attacks of the Russian invaders were repelled, five more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the number of occupants' attacks increased to seven. The enemy is making the main efforts to attack the city of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovske sector, the invaders are not slowing down their offensive. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked Ukrainian defenses 34 times. Twenty-three of the aggressor's assaults failed, and 11 more attacks are ongoing.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove sector. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been attacking, in particular, near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. The total number of attacks here has increased to seven.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, five enemy assault operations were unsuccessful. No positions were lost.

"In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly," the General Staff added.

