The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsky and Limansky directions - General Staff

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 3008 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 93291 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105653 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121567 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190249 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234354 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143772 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369359 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181822 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149660 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66744 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74152 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101688 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87714 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31972 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 93291 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87805 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105653 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101773 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121567 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1856 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5096 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12050 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13658 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17596 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsky and Limansky directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21547 views

Russian troops are most active today in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions.

The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsky and Limansky directions - General Staff

Russian troops are most active today in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff reported in a summary at 1 p.m. on June 26, writes UNN.

Details

"Since the beginning of the day, the Russian invaders have been most active in the Pokrovsky and Limansky directions. The total number of military clashes on the front line has increased to 50. units of the Defense Forces respond harshly to assault and offensive actions of the invaders, destroy infantry and equipment," the General Staff said.

The border settlements of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, as indicated, are again subject to insidious artillery fire from the territory of the Russian Federation. So, Basivka, Popivka, Bela Bereza, Turya and Bachivsk came under the fire of the occupiers.

As reported, the situation by direction is as follows:

Today, the enemy attacked three times in the Kharkiv direction, in the Vovchansk region. All enemy assaults were repulsed by units of the Defense Forces. The aviation of the occupiers, from the side of Belgorod (Russian Federation), attacked the positions of our troops near Liptsi with eleven anti-aircraft missiles.

In the Kupyansk direction, a battle continues near Synkivka. Our defenders repelled two more attacks by Russian troops near Stelmakhivka and Berestovo. Aviation of the Russian occupying forces struck the Tabaivka and Borova areas with twelve guided air bombs.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy made nine attempts to suppress units of the Defense Forces near Grekivka, Kopanok, Terni, Torsky, Makiivka, and Nevsky. Fighting is still going on near the last two in three locations.

In the Siversky region, the occupying army is active in the area of ​​Spirny - two skirmishes are taking place. Our defenders repulsed one enemy assault near Bilogorivka and Rozdolivka. The occupiers bombarded Verkhnokamyanske with two anti-aircraft guns.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian aggressor does not stop trying to dislodge our defenders from their positions near Severny and Zalizny. Fighting continues there.

Also, the enemy does not abandon the intention to push through our defenses in the Pokrovsky direction. Since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers 15 times near Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Pershoya, Vozdvizhenka and Progress. At this time, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks, others are ongoing. The enemy will continue to concentrate efforts in the area of ​​Novooleksandrivka. He also carried out airstrikes on Ivanivka, Vesel and Kalinovy ​​- in total he dropped seven guided air bombs.

In the Kurakhivsky direction, the aggressor is storming the positions of the Defense Forces near Krasnohorivka, Nevelskyi, Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka, and Paraskoviivka. Four enemy attacks ended with losses for the enemy, two more engagements continue.

In the Prydniprivsky direction, on the left bank of the Dnieper, the occupiers twice tried to suppress Ukrainian units. Loss of our positions is not allowed.

As noted, the situation in the rest of the directions has not changed much.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Poland