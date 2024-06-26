The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsky and Limansky directions - General Staff

Russian troops are most active today in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff reported in a summary at 1 p.m. on June 26, writes UNN.

Details

"Since the beginning of the day, the Russian invaders have been most active in the Pokrovsky and Limansky directions. The total number of military clashes on the front line has increased to 50. units of the Defense Forces respond harshly to assault and offensive actions of the invaders, destroy infantry and equipment," the General Staff said.

The border settlements of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, as indicated, are again subject to insidious artillery fire from the territory of the Russian Federation. So, Basivka, Popivka, Bela Bereza, Turya and Bachivsk came under the fire of the occupiers.

As reported, the situation by direction is as follows:

Today, the enemy attacked three times in the Kharkiv direction, in the Vovchansk region. All enemy assaults were repulsed by units of the Defense Forces. The aviation of the occupiers, from the side of Belgorod (Russian Federation), attacked the positions of our troops near Liptsi with eleven anti-aircraft missiles.

In the Kupyansk direction, a battle continues near Synkivka. Our defenders repelled two more attacks by Russian troops near Stelmakhivka and Berestovo. Aviation of the Russian occupying forces struck the Tabaivka and Borova areas with twelve guided air bombs.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy made nine attempts to suppress units of the Defense Forces near Grekivka, Kopanok, Terni, Torsky, Makiivka, and Nevsky. Fighting is still going on near the last two in three locations.

In the Siversky region, the occupying army is active in the area of ​​Spirny - two skirmishes are taking place. Our defenders repulsed one enemy assault near Bilogorivka and Rozdolivka. The occupiers bombarded Verkhnokamyanske with two anti-aircraft guns.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian aggressor does not stop trying to dislodge our defenders from their positions near Severny and Zalizny. Fighting continues there.

Also, the enemy does not abandon the intention to push through our defenses in the Pokrovsky direction. Since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers 15 times near Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Pershoya, Vozdvizhenka and Progress. At this time, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks, others are ongoing. The enemy will continue to concentrate efforts in the area of ​​Novooleksandrivka. He also carried out airstrikes on Ivanivka, Vesel and Kalinovy ​​- in total he dropped seven guided air bombs.

In the Kurakhivsky direction, the aggressor is storming the positions of the Defense Forces near Krasnohorivka, Nevelskyi, Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka, and Paraskoviivka. Four enemy attacks ended with losses for the enemy, two more engagements continue.

In the Prydniprivsky direction, on the left bank of the Dnieper, the occupiers twice tried to suppress Ukrainian units. Loss of our positions is not allowed.

As noted, the situation in the rest of the directions has not changed much.