The situation in the power grid is stable, due to shelling and bad weather, power outages in 8 regions - Ministry of Energy

The situation in the power system remains stable. Over the past 24 hours, there were power outages in 6 regions due to shelling and hostilities, and in two regions due to bad weather. This was reported on Monday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Details

"Thanks to the efforts of power engineers, the situation in the power system remains stable, but the damage caused by enemy attacks complicates its operation," the Ministry of Energy said.

And they urged Ukrainians to continue to consume electricity economically and responsibly during peak hours.

Consequences of shelling

"Over the past day, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kharkiv and Kherson regions," the Defense Ministry said.

In Zaporizhzhia region, a UAV wreckage fell on a substation, causing equipment to shut down, cutting off power to household consumers. In total, 1212 subscribers were left without electricity.

In Kharkiv region, substations and household consumers were cut off from power as a result of the fighting. Power supply has been restored.

In Donetsk region, an overhead line was disconnected due to hostilities. Consumers were not cut off.

Weather conditions

As a result of unfavorable weather conditions, 45 settlements in Khmelnytsky Oblast and 11 settlements in Chernivtsi Oblast lost power.

Emergencies

Dnipropetrovs'k region: a vehicle of a repair team was hit by a UAV while inspecting an overhead line, and the personnel were not injured.

De-energization

As of the morning, 484 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to the fighting and technical violations.

Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 27,441 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.34 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.