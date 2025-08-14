The situation in the Dobropillia direction is gradually stabilizing - spokesman for the OSOUV "Dnipro"

The situation in the Dobropillia direction in Donetsk region is gradually stabilizing. This was reported to an UNN journalist by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the OSOU "Dnipro".

When asked if the situation in the Dobropillia direction was stabilizing, Tregubov replied: "Yes, gradually."

Context

On August 12, the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the OSOU "Dnipro" noted that in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions, Russia is using the tactic of "infiltration" - small groups of 5-10 people penetrate deep into Ukrainian positions without establishing control over the territory, which creates a false impression of enemy successes on maps from open sources.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made a statement about the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions, indicating that on the first one alone - more than 110 thousand occupiers, the situation is difficult and dynamic, but measures are being taken to destroy the enemy - additional forces have been allocated, measures have been planned to block the enemy.

On August 13, Viktor Tregubov reported that small Russian assault groups managed to infiltrate the first line of Ukrainian defense near Dobropillia. These groups are being pushed back and destroyed.